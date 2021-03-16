University Book Store Headlines: 3.16.2021
I’m excited to be a part of Nittany Nation! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/kfq8p6YdDT— Micah Shrewsberry (@Coach_Shrews) March 15, 2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Micah Shrewsberry named head coach at Penn State - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Roundball Roundup: Twins Towers, Micah Shrewsberry and more - GoldandBlack.com
Micah Shrewsberry takes over Penn State's basketball program - JCOnline.com
Penn State hires Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry as men’s basketball coach - Pennlive.com
Four Things To Know: North Texas Mean Green - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue readies for first round - GoldandBlack.com
Ranking the 2021 Cinderella candidates that could bust your bracket - SI.com
The Gold Standard - Episode 8 - PurdueSports.com
Hey NCAA ... free Sister Jean! - Yahoo.com
Gophers fire Richard Pitino after eight seasons - StarTribune.com
Best candidates for Minnesota job - CBSSports.com
Six NCAA men's basketball tournament referees sent home after one tests positive for COVID-19 - ESPN.com
Ranking the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament contenders, from 1-68 - Yahoo.com
How Purdue’s football-like coaching culture helps it to win — and just got one of its assistants the Penn State job - TheAthletic.com
Tourney Bracket 101: Tips on how to make your March Madness picks - Yahoo.com
4 teams coaches are expecting to make a run in NCAA men's tournament - Yahoo.com
Predictions for NCAA tourney - CBSSports.com
Big Ten flavor comes to Mackey Arena for NCAA tournament - JCOnline.com
Indiana stuck at home watching NCAA tourney, but solution to Hoosiers' coaching woes is coming to town - Yahoo.com
IU athletic director Scott Dolson says Archie Miller's firing comes down to one thing - IndyStar.com
Indiana basketball fires coach Archie Miller after four middling seasons - IndyStar.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
NCAA committee to recommend dead period end May 31 - CBSSports.com
ACC now allows college athletes to transfer within conference - ESPN.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Transfers Tyler Witt, Joseph Anderson should provide instant help - GoldandBlack.com
Topping special teams to-do list: Find kicker and punter - GoldandBlack.com
Newly retired Drew Brees announces he's joining NBC Sports as broadcaster - Yahoo.com
Purdue DT Lorenzo Neal Jr.: Different Position Than Dad … But Good Fit For Ravens? - PressboxOnline.com
My week with Drew Brees: October 2000 - GoldandBlack.com
Break out the ✂️!#OTD in 2009, @ETwaun55 scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half to lead @BoilerBall to its first #B1GTourney 🏆. pic.twitter.com/MZSoQFO9iY— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) March 15, 2021
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Boilermakers place 29th at NCAA Championships - PurdueSports.com
Only the beginning. pic.twitter.com/jf3tGFeWBh— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 15, 2021
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Barnes (1944) Defensive End, Football
Loren Dardi (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Mel Gray (1961) Tailback, Football
Jeff Feulner (1962) Fullback, Football
Doug Van Dyke (1984) Defensive End, Football
Antoine Miles (1995) Defensive End, Football
Final AP poll of the season.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 15, 2021
#️⃣2️⃣0️⃣
✔️: Ranked in final Top 20 in five of the last six years. pic.twitter.com/4nWnztaAdH
