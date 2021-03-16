 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-16 06:03:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 3.16.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Micah Shrewsberry named head coach at Penn State - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Roundball Roundup: Twins Towers, Micah Shrewsberry and more - GoldandBlack.com

Micah Shrewsberry takes over Penn State's basketball program - JCOnline.com

Penn State hires Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry as men’s basketball coach - Pennlive.com

Four Things To Know: North Texas Mean Green - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue readies for first round - GoldandBlack.com

Ranking the 2021 Cinderella candidates that could bust your bracket - SI.com

The Gold Standard - Episode 8 - PurdueSports.com

Hey NCAA ... free Sister Jean! - Yahoo.com

Gophers fire Richard Pitino after eight seasons - StarTribune.com

Best candidates for Minnesota job - CBSSports.com

Six NCAA men's basketball tournament referees sent home after one tests positive for COVID-19 - ESPN.com

Ranking the 2021 men’s NCAA tournament contenders, from 1-68 - Yahoo.com

How Purdue’s football-like coaching culture helps it to win — and just got one of its assistants the Penn State job - TheAthletic.com

Tourney Bracket 101: Tips on how to make your March Madness picks - Yahoo.com

4 teams coaches are expecting to make a run in NCAA men's tournament - Yahoo.com

Predictions for NCAA tourney - CBSSports.com

Ranking the 2021 Cinderella candidates - SI.com

Big Ten flavor comes to Mackey Arena for NCAA tournament - JCOnline.com

Indiana stuck at home watching NCAA tourney, but solution to Hoosiers' coaching woes is coming to town - Yahoo.com

IU athletic director Scott Dolson says Archie Miller's firing comes down to one thing - IndyStar.com

Indiana basketball fires coach Archie Miller after four middling seasons - IndyStar.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

NCAA committee to recommend dead period end May 31 - CBSSports.com

ACC now allows college athletes to transfer within conference - ESPN.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Transfers Tyler Witt, Joseph Anderson should provide instant help - GoldandBlack.com

Topping special teams to-do list: Find kicker and punter - GoldandBlack.com

Newly retired Drew Brees announces he's joining NBC Sports as broadcaster - Yahoo.com

Purdue DT Lorenzo Neal Jr.: Different Position Than Dad … But Good Fit For Ravens? - PressboxOnline.com

My week with Drew Brees: October 2000 - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Boilermakers place 29th at NCAA Championships - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Barnes (1944) Defensive End, Football

Loren Dardi (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Mel Gray (1961) Tailback, Football

Jeff Feulner (1962) Fullback, Football

Doug Van Dyke (1984) Defensive End, Football

Antoine Miles (1995) Defensive End, Football

{{ article.author_name }}