University Book Store Headlines: 3.2.2020
Ethan Morton talks about state championship, Purdue and more
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Loss dampens Senior Day for Purdue women - Journal & Courier
Hall's teammate sheds new light on story - GoldandBlack.com
Fifty Years Ago (Feb. 28, 1970), Purdue's wildest home game - GoldandBlack.com
'Gold and Black LIVE Replay': Gene Keady
We’re not here to take part, WE’RE HERE TO TAKE OVER.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) March 1, 2020
Week 1️⃣ is officially in the 📚. #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/29jBW7pJg4
PURDUE FOOTBALL
O'Connell's fairy tale still being authored - GoldandBlack.com
Don't expect a QB starter to be named soon - GoldandBlack.com
Deep Dive Spring Practice No. 3 - GoldandBlack.com
Bailey ready for combine - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Ingram discusses official visit - GoldandBlack.com
𝙈𝘼𝙍𝘾𝙀𝙇𝙇𝙐𝙎 𝙈𝙊𝙊𝙍𝙀 wins bronze in the 60-meter with the 5⃣th-fastest time in Purdue history❗️ 🥉 Marcellus finishes in 6⃣.6⃣9⃣ to move up in the record books in back-to-back days.— Purdue Track & Field / Cross Country (@PurdueTrackXC) February 29, 2020
📊 https://t.co/q9OOpmA1uO#BoilerUp 🚂 #B1GTF 👟 pic.twitter.com/VrCkV7PZCj
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Baseball loses tough one to UNC - Purduesports.com
Softball whips Akron - Purduesports.com
Track: Purdue wins three indoor titles, breaks league record - Purduesports.com
Men's tennis splits doubleheader - Purduesports.com
Diver Bramley wins silver, Big Ten's conclude - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
George Faerber (1949) Forward, Men's Basketball
Bruce Rose (1952) Forward, Men's Basketball
Bret Brunell (1963) Offensive Guard, Football
Joe Hicks (1972) Cornerback, Football
David Rose (1997) Cornerback, Football
