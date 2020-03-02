News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 07:15:05 -0600') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 3.2.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Publisher
@AlanKarpick
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Ethan Morton talks about state championship, Purdue and more

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Loss dampens Senior Day for Purdue women - Journal & Courier

Hall's teammate sheds new light on story - GoldandBlack.com

Fifty Years Ago (Feb. 28, 1970), Purdue's wildest home game - GoldandBlack.com

'Gold and Black LIVE Replay': Gene Keady

PURDUE FOOTBALL

O'Connell's fairy tale still being authored - GoldandBlack.com

Don't expect a QB starter to be named soon - GoldandBlack.com

Deep Dive Spring Practice No. 3 - GoldandBlack.com

Bailey ready for combine - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Ingram discusses official visit - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Baseball loses tough one to UNC - Purduesports.com

Softball whips Akron - Purduesports.com

Track: Purdue wins three indoor titles, breaks league record - Purduesports.com

Men's tennis splits doubleheader - Purduesports.com

Diver Bramley wins silver, Big Ten's conclude - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

George Faerber (1949) Forward, Men's Basketball

Bruce Rose (1952) Forward, Men's Basketball

Bret Brunell (1963) Offensive Guard, Football

Joe Hicks (1972) Cornerback, Football

David Rose (1997) Cornerback, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}