Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

One of these teams will be in the Final Four:



Loyola Chicago

Oregon State

Syracuse

Houston — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 22, 2021

There are no more perfect brackets.



Maybe next year 😉 pic.twitter.com/MSZ1BewbxZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Three thoughts from the weekend: GoldandBlack.com More upsets already than any NCAA Tournament in history - Yahoosports.com NCAAs winners and losers - CBSSports.com Monday's picks - CBSSports.com Purdue basketball: Now what? - GoldandBlack.com Everything is going to matter as Purdue opens its offeseason - Journal & Courier Stat Blast: Purdue-North Texas - GoldandBlack.com Season ends with overtime loss to North Texas - GoldandBlack.com Analysis: Purdue's loss to North Texas - GoldandBlack.com NCAA called out on women's NCAA dispariity - ESPN/YouTube



Ever Grateful, Ever True 🚂 pic.twitter.com/RVCgZdXQUy — Micah Shrewsberry (@Coach_Shrews) March 21, 2021

Trevion Williams, Mason Gillis and associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry following #Purdue’s overtime loss to North Texas. pic.twitter.com/s7ulQNLpHf — Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) March 20, 2021

#Purdue signee Trey Kaufman-Renn and Silver Creek are headed back to the Class 3A state title game.



Kaufman-Renn finishes with 15 points to help the Dragons beat Guerin Catholic in semistate. pic.twitter.com/h6QUu1WUSO — Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) March 20, 2021

PURDUE RECRUITING

Jameel Brown backs out of commitment - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Installing new defense was among top goals for spring ball - GoldandBlack.com Mailbag: Big Ten West Mailbag - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Soccer upends Michigan State - Purduesports.com Baseball drops rubber game in Bloomington - Purduesports.com Purdue produces three All-Americans in diving - Purduesports.com Men's tennis falls to No. 9 Illinois in first outdoor match - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY