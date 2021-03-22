University Book Store Headlines: 3.22.2021
One of these teams will be in the Final Four:— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 22, 2021
Loyola Chicago
Oregon State
Syracuse
Houston
There are no more perfect brackets.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2021
Maybe next year 😉 pic.twitter.com/MSZ1BewbxZ
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Three thoughts from the weekend: GoldandBlack.com
More upsets already than any NCAA Tournament in history - Yahoosports.com
NCAAs winners and losers - CBSSports.com
Monday's picks - CBSSports.com
Purdue basketball: Now what? - GoldandBlack.com
Everything is going to matter as Purdue opens its offeseason - Journal & Courier
Stat Blast: Purdue-North Texas - GoldandBlack.com
Season ends with overtime loss to North Texas - GoldandBlack.com
Analysis: Purdue's loss to North Texas - GoldandBlack.com
NCAA called out on women's NCAA dispariity - ESPN/YouTube
Ever Grateful, Ever True 🚂 pic.twitter.com/RVCgZdXQUy— Micah Shrewsberry (@Coach_Shrews) March 21, 2021
Trevion Williams, Mason Gillis and associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry following #Purdue’s overtime loss to North Texas. pic.twitter.com/s7ulQNLpHf— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) March 20, 2021
#Purdue signee Trey Kaufman-Renn and Silver Creek are headed back to the Class 3A state title game.— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) March 20, 2021
Kaufman-Renn finishes with 15 points to help the Dragons beat Guerin Catholic in semistate. pic.twitter.com/h6QUu1WUSO
PURDUE RECRUITING
Jameel Brown backs out of commitment - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Installing new defense was among top goals for spring ball - GoldandBlack.com
Mailbag: Big Ten West Mailbag - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Soccer upends Michigan State - Purduesports.com
Baseball drops rubber game in Bloomington - Purduesports.com
Purdue produces three All-Americans in diving - Purduesports.com
Men's tennis falls to No. 9 Illinois in first outdoor match - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bill Stinchcomb (1955) Kicker, Football
Bryan Jacquay (1977) Cornerback, Football
Najee Tyler (1991) Quarterback, Football
Nyagoa Gory (2000) Forward, Women's Basketball
