University Book Store Headlines: 3.8.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Breakdown: Purdue's win over Indiana — GoldandBlack.com
Analysis — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Upon Further Review: Purdue-Indiana — GoldandBlack.com ($)
More Purdue-IU coverage: Journal and Courier ($) | Indianapolis Star ($)
Gregg Doyel: Two programs going in opposite directions — Indianapolis Star ($)
Bracketology: ESPN.com | CBS Sports | Yahoo Sports | Bracket Matrix
Purdue earns the double bye to the Big Ten Tournament — PurdueSports.com
🚨 #B1GNews Alert— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) March 8, 2021
It's official, #B1GMBBall fans. The 2020-21 #B1GTourney bracket is set!
Action begins 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲 on @BigTenNetwork. March Is On 🔥
📰 : https://t.co/oFL1SwiWXN pic.twitter.com/UGnM7ByJi3
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Defense shows progress in second spring scrimmage — GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Trey Kaufman-Renn scores 30 in sectional title game — News and Tribune
Note: Signee Caleb Furst and commitment Fletcher Loyer also won their sectionals
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball: Purdue splits with Penn State — Journal and Courier
Wrestling: Boilermakers place sixth at Big Ten championships — PurdueSports.com
Women's Tennis: Purdue beats IU 5-2 — PurdueSports.com
Swimming/Diving: Seniors Qualify for NCAAs — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Hales (1944) Guard, Football
Joe Jameson (1944) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball
Mike Cota (1950) Tight End, Football
Don McAfee (1958) Running Back, Football
Calvin Clark (1959) Defensive Tackle, Football
Willie Tillman (1976) Wide Receiver, Football
Waynelle Gravesande (1989) Wide Receiver, Football
Robbie Hummel (1989) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball
JJ Prince (1994) Offensive Lineman, Football
