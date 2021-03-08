 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 3.8.2021

GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Breakdown: Purdue's win over Indiana — GoldandBlack.com

Analysis — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Upon Further Review: Purdue-Indiana — GoldandBlack.com ($)

More Purdue-IU coverage: Journal and Courier ($) | Indianapolis Star ($)

Gregg Doyel: Two programs going in opposite directions — Indianapolis Star ($)

Bracketology: ESPN.com | CBS Sports | Yahoo Sports | Bracket Matrix

Purdue earns the double bye to the Big Ten Tournament — PurdueSports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Defense shows progress in second spring scrimmage — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Trey Kaufman-Renn scores 30 in sectional title game — News and Tribune

Note: Signee Caleb Furst and commitment Fletcher Loyer also won their sectionals

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Volleyball: Purdue splits with Penn State — Journal and Courier

Wrestling: Boilermakers place sixth at Big Ten championships — PurdueSports.com

Women's Tennis: Purdue beats IU 5-2 — PurdueSports.com

Swimming/Diving: Seniors Qualify for NCAAs — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jim Hales (1944) Guard, Football

Joe Jameson (1944) Forward/Guard, Men's Basketball

Mike Cota (1950) Tight End, Football

Don McAfee (1958) Running Back, Football

Calvin Clark (1959) Defensive Tackle, Football

Willie Tillman (1976) Wide Receiver, Football

Waynelle Gravesande (1989) Wide Receiver, Football

Robbie Hummel (1989) Guard/Forward, Men's Basketball

JJ Prince (1994) Offensive Lineman, Football







{{ article.author_name }}