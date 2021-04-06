University Book Store Headlines: 4.06.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue hoops evaluation and more - GoldandBlack.com
NCAA has not tested for drugs at championships since onset of pandemic - ESPN.com
How Scott Drew won a national title after taking a job nobody wanted - Yahoo.com
Gonzaga's bid for perfection falls short - CBSSports.com
Twitter reacts to Baylor's beat down of Gonzaga - SI.com
Top 10 March Madness buzzer-beaters - CBSSports.com
"I think we've improved over the course of the season as well as any team that I've coached here at Purdue."— NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 4, 2021
Head Coach Dave Shondell shares his thoughts on @PurdueVB's successful season.#NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/5OYXMihN8R
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Spring position check-up: Offensive tackle - GoldandBlack.com
Sources: Navy's James Adams hired as DB coach - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten position battles to watch - Rivals.com
Ryan Day defends Justin Fields amid 'reckless' work ethic questions - Yahoo.com
Tune in to @BigTenNetwork TODAY at 4:30 pm ET to hear go behind the scenes with Jael Johnson, Taylor Trammell and @DaveShondell.— Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) April 5, 2021
pic.twitter.com/gdvRWmh6cM
PURDUE RECRUITING
2022 Purdue Recruiting Primer: The State of Indiana - GoldandBlack.com
AP survey: ADs concerned NIL will skew competitive balance - ESPN.com
Final bracket @marchmadness: pic.twitter.com/bbZWeQflWv— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) April 6, 2021
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Aramark to pay Purdue millions, help renovate Union - Exponent.com
University of Iowa gives athletics $50 million 'loan' - Gazette.com
Purdue's vaccine site to open Tuesday - Exponent.com
Notre Dame announces plan to vaccinate all students in April - WLFI.com
Purdue finalizes commencement plans - Exponent.com
Purdue remains in 7th at Calusa Cup - PurdueSports.com
People react to mask mandate moving to advisory - WLFI.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Webster (1952) Forward, Men's Basketball
Roger Ruwe (1955) Middle Guard, Football
Dana Simon (1958) Offensive Tackle, Football
Rick Brunner (dec.) (1964) Wide Receiver, Football
Patrick Schaub (1981) Fullback, Football
Bill Foran (1985) Quarterback, Football
Austin Larkin (1995) Defensive end, Football
