A&M-Corpus Christi Announces Steve Lutz as Sole Finalist for Head Men’s Basketball Coach https://t.co/2eEUcJXpNF — Islanders Athletics 🤙 (@Go_Islanders) April 7, 2021

PURDUE BASKETBALL

🚨 Way-too-early #Power36 for 2021-22 from @TheAndyKatz!



1. UCLA

2. Michigan

3. Baylor

4. Gonzaga

5. Kansas

6. Purdue

7. Ohio State

8. Maryland

9. Villanova

10. Alabama

11-36. 👉 https://t.co/B5I0JD4jgv pic.twitter.com/HL4A3gGHco — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 6, 2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL

⚜️ The 𝘽𝙄𝙂 𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙔 in 2022. pic.twitter.com/1Ue4X25CeD — Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 6, 2021

PURDUE RECRUITING

2022 Purdue Recruiting Primer: Scholarship availability - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Glass from the past - Exponent.com West Lafayette mask mandate continuing for foreseeable future - WLFI.com Purdue slips to 8th on final day of Calusa Cup - PurdueSports.com Co-Rec vaccination clinic inoculates student leaders on opening day - Exponent.com

Stay far from timid, only make moves when your heart is in it.

Thank you so much Purdue!

I have officially entered the Transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/VIHKULpxyu — Da'Joun Hewitt (@Iamdajounhewitt) April 6, 2021

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY