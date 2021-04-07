 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-07 06:09:08 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 4.07.2021

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Report: Purdue assistant Steve Lutz departing for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi - GoldandBlack.com

Islanders hire Purdue assistant as new men's hoop coach - Kristv.com

Jeff Goodman's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2021-22 - Stadium.com

ESPN early Top 25 - ESPN.com

Early betting odds on 2021-22 national title favorites - Yahoo.com

Boilermakers ranked high in early 2021-22 polls - PurdueSports.com

Iowa’s Luka Garza wins John R. Wooden Award - Gazette.com

Why Baylor's transfer-heavy formula offers glimpse of the future - Yahoo.com

Dosunmu: 'I'm ready for the NBA' - NewsGazette.com

Baylor fans rush field, set furniture ablaze to celebrate first NCAA men's basketball championship - Yahoo.com

Way too early Top 25 - SI.com

March Madness records by conference - CBSSports.com

The entire NCAA tourney and Indiana’s everlasting impact - JournalReview.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

RB Da'Joun Hewitt is in the portal - GoldandBlack.com

Spring position check-up: Offensive line - GoldandBlack.com

Assistant coach James Adams leaves Navy football program for Purdue - BaltimoreSun.com

Barry Alvarez announces retirement after 32 years as Wisconsin coach, athletic director - Yahoo.com

ESPN NFL Draft analyst on Purdue's Rondale Moore | 'I just love him as a player' - JCOnline.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

2022 Purdue Recruiting Primer: Scholarship availability - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Glass from the past - Exponent.com

West Lafayette mask mandate continuing for foreseeable future - WLFI.com

Purdue slips to 8th on final day of Calusa Cup - PurdueSports.com

Co-Rec vaccination clinic inoculates student leaders on opening day - Exponent.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Kamal Hardy (1993) Cornerback, Football

Dominique Oden (1998) Guard, Women's Basketball

Matt Frost (2001) Forward, Men's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}