A&M-Corpus Christi Announces Steve Lutz as Sole Finalist for Head Men’s Basketball Coach https://t.co/2eEUcJXpNF— Islanders Athletics 🤙 (@Go_Islanders) April 7, 2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Report: Purdue assistant Steve Lutz departing for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi - GoldandBlack.com
Islanders hire Purdue assistant as new men's hoop coach - Kristv.com
Jeff Goodman's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2021-22 - Stadium.com
ESPN early Top 25 - ESPN.com
Early betting odds on 2021-22 national title favorites - Yahoo.com
Boilermakers ranked high in early 2021-22 polls - PurdueSports.com
Iowa’s Luka Garza wins John R. Wooden Award - Gazette.com
Why Baylor's transfer-heavy formula offers glimpse of the future - Yahoo.com
Dosunmu: 'I'm ready for the NBA' - NewsGazette.com
Baylor fans rush field, set furniture ablaze to celebrate first NCAA men's basketball championship - Yahoo.com
Way too early Top 25 - SI.com
March Madness records by conference - CBSSports.com
The entire NCAA tourney and Indiana’s everlasting impact - JournalReview.com
🚨 Way-too-early #Power36 for 2021-22 from @TheAndyKatz!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 6, 2021
1. UCLA
2. Michigan
3. Baylor
4. Gonzaga
5. Kansas
6. Purdue
7. Ohio State
8. Maryland
9. Villanova
10. Alabama
11-36. 👉 https://t.co/B5I0JD4jgv pic.twitter.com/HL4A3gGHco
PURDUE FOOTBALL
RB Da'Joun Hewitt is in the portal - GoldandBlack.com
Spring position check-up: Offensive line - GoldandBlack.com
Assistant coach James Adams leaves Navy football program for Purdue - BaltimoreSun.com
Barry Alvarez announces retirement after 32 years as Wisconsin coach, athletic director - Yahoo.com
ESPN NFL Draft analyst on Purdue's Rondale Moore | 'I just love him as a player' - JCOnline.com
⚜️ The 𝘽𝙄𝙂 𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙔 in 2022. pic.twitter.com/1Ue4X25CeD— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 6, 2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
2022 Purdue Recruiting Primer: Scholarship availability - GoldandBlack.com
Big day, new max of 505! @RenoDomenic pic.twitter.com/TXH4vDvBL5— Tyler Witt (@Ty_Witt2096) April 6, 2021
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Glass from the past - Exponent.com
West Lafayette mask mandate continuing for foreseeable future - WLFI.com
Purdue slips to 8th on final day of Calusa Cup - PurdueSports.com
Co-Rec vaccination clinic inoculates student leaders on opening day - Exponent.com
Stay far from timid, only make moves when your heart is in it.— Da'Joun Hewitt (@Iamdajounhewitt) April 6, 2021
Thank you so much Purdue!
I have officially entered the Transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/VIHKULpxyu
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Kamal Hardy (1993) Cornerback, Football
Dominique Oden (1998) Guard, Women's Basketball
Matt Frost (2001) Forward, Men's Basketball
Just another day in the weight room! @BoilerFootball @RenoDomenic #505 pic.twitter.com/NFXJMOkQmQ— George Karlaftis III (@TheGK3) April 6, 2021
