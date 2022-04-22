University Book Store Headlines: 4.22.2022
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Jay Wright latest to walk away from coaching - CBSSports.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue DLs in NFL draft - GoldandBlack.com
Potential, freaky physique may be enough to get DaMarcus Mitchell drafted - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue OLs in NFL draft - GoldandBlack.com
George Karlaftis partners with Chipotle - Exponent.com
Karlaftis Welcomed Into Purdue's Den of Defensive Ends - PurdueSports.com
NCAA adds appeals process for targeting, reporting of fake injuries, bans Kenny Pickett fake slide - Yahoo.com
Evaluating Penn State's QB situation - CBSSports.com
Updated Top 25 - ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue joins half the Big Ten in chasing Cooper Koch - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Women’s Golf Arrives in Pittsburgh for B1G Championship - PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers Begin Homestand with Belmont Series - PurdueSports.com
3 Game Series Set vs. Michigan State - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Heads to Indiana Invite - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
APRIL 22
Jason Crawford (1970) Center, Football
Tony Simmons (1973) Fullback, Football
Darnell Howard (1975) Defensive End, Football
Lamar Conard (1977) Defensive Back, Football
Vinny Sutherland (1978) Wide Receiver, Football
Laura Meadows (1979) Forward, Women's Basketball
Luke Burroughs (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football
Mark Reid (1982) Long Snapper, Football
Pat Oxley (1983) Offensive Tackle, Football
Matt Kiefer (1983) Forward, Men's Basketball
Matt Haarms (1997) Forward, Men's Basketball
APRIL 23
Paul DeNuccio (dec.) (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football
Brad McNulty (1953) Guard, Men's Basketball
Paul Alekna (1962) Offensive Line, Football
Andre Janneman (1965) Offensive Tackle, Football
Eric Molfino (1971) Offensive Guard, Football
Kent Williams (1981) Director of Operations, Men's Basketball
Ryan Davis (1983) Offensive Tackle, Football
Luis Vasquez (1986) Linebacker , Football
Jordan Shine (1993) Defensive Back, Football
APRIL 24
Keevan Grimmett (1957) Defensive Tackle, Football
Don Myers (1960) Offensive Guard, Football
Jeff Brohm (1971) Head Coach, Football
Tricia Cullop (1971) Forward, Women's Basketball
Mike Szany (deceased 10/1/2020) (1973) Offensive Guard, Football
David Boudia (1989) Olympic Diver, Men's Swimming
T.J. Jallow (1996) Safety, Football
