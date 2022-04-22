University Book Store Headlines: 4.22.2022

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Jay Wright latest to walk away from coaching - CBSSports.com



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWxjb21lIHRvIHRoZSBuZXdlc3QgbWVtYmVyIG9mIFRoZSBEZW4g b2YgRGVmZW5zaXZlIEVuZHMuLi4gPGJyPjxicj7wnZCG8J2QhPCdkI7wnZCR 8J2QhvCdkIQg8J2QivCdkIDwnZCR8J2Qi/CdkIDwnZCF8J2Qk/CdkIjwnZCS IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlR0szP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVHSzM8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JvaWxlclVwP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQm9pbGVyVXA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9EZVJUMDZ4Q0hTIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGVSVDA2eENI UzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQdXJkdWUgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBCb2lsZXJGb290 YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Cb2lsZXJGb290 YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTUxNzE0ODc2NjY1ODE3NDk4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyMSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue DLs in NFL draft - GoldandBlack.com Potential, freaky physique may be enough to get DaMarcus Mitchell drafted - GoldandBlack.com Purdue OLs in NFL draft - GoldandBlack.com George Karlaftis partners with Chipotle - Exponent.com

Karlaftis Welcomed Into Purdue's Den of Defensive Ends - PurdueSports.com NCAA adds appeals process for targeting, reporting of fake injuries, bans Kenny Pickett fake slide - Yahoo.com Evaluating Penn State's QB situation - CBSSports.com Updated Top 25 - ESPN.com

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaG8gd2lsbCBmaWxsIEphZGVuIEl2ZXkmIzM5O3Mgc2hvZXMgaW4g YSBwbGF5bWFrZXIgcm9sZSBpbiAyMDIyLTIzPyDwn5GAPGJyPjxicj5UaGF0 JiMzOTtzIHRoZSBiaWdnZXN0IHRoaW5nIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQm9pbGVyQmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQm9p bGVyQmFsbDwvYT4gd2lsbCBoYXZlIHRvIGlkZW50aWZ5IHRoaXMgc3ByaW5n IGFuZCBzdW1tZXIsIHNheXMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UaGVBbmR5S2F0ej9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlQW5keUth dHo8L2E+OiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbkJPR1J2dTJ2WSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25CT0dSdnUydlk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUHVyZHVl IE9uIEJUTiAoQFB1cmR1ZU9uQlROKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1B1cmR1ZU9uQlROL3N0YXR1cy8xNTE2ODc5MTkwNzUwMDI3Nzg1 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDIwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over - GoldandBlack.com Purdue joins half the Big Ten in chasing Cooper Koch - GoldandBlack.com



OLYMPIC/OTHER

Women’s Golf Arrives in Pittsburgh for B1G Championship - PurdueSports.com Boilermakers Begin Homestand with Belmont Series - PurdueSports.com 3 Game Series Set vs. Michigan State - PurdueSports.com Purdue Heads to Indiana Invite - PurdueSports.com



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgZm9vdHN0ZXBzIHRvIGZvbGxvdyBpbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1J5YW5LZXJyaWdhbjkxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBSeWFuS2VycmlnYW45MTwvYT4sIGJ1dCB3ZSBiZWxpZXZlIGlu IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVGhlR0szP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUaGVHSzM8L2E+LiDwn5GPPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1RCVD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RCVDwvYT4gdG8gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQm9pbGVyRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEJvaWxlckZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBzdGFyJiMzOTtzIDIwMTEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkxEcmFmdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkZMRHJhZnQ8L2E+IHBpY2sgYnkgdGhlIGN1cnJlbnQg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db21tYW5kZXJzP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb21tYW5kZXJzPC9hPiBmcmFuY2hpc2UuIDxi cj48YnI+8J2Ws/Cdl47wnZeH8J2WviDwnZeC8J2XhyDwnZeN8J2XiCDwnZeN 8J2XgfCdlr4g8J2fpPCdn6LwnZ+k8J2fpCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvJUYwJTlEJTk2JUFEJUYwJTlEJTk2JUE1JUYw JTlEJTk2JUFCJUYwJTlEJTk2JUEzJUYwJTlEJTk3JThCJUYwJTlEJTk2JUJB JUYwJTlEJTk2JUJGJUYwJTlEJTk3JThEP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j8J2WrfCdlqXwnZar8J2Wo/Cdl4vwnZa68J2Wv/Cd l408L2E+LCDwnZag8J2XifCdl4vwnZeC8J2XhSDwnZ+k8J2fqi3wnZ+l8J2f oiDwnZeI8J2XhyDwnZat8J2WpfCdlqvwnZatL/CdlqTwnZay8J2Wr/Cdlq0v 8J2WoPCdlqHwnZaiLiDwn5O68J+PiCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v MXYwUVNIclNjUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzF2MFFTSHJTY1E8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgUHVyZHVlIE9uIEJUTiAoQFB1cmR1ZU9uQlROKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1B1cmR1ZU9uQlROL3N0YXR1cy8xNTE3 MTY4MDE5NjM3NjkwMzY4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDIx LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

