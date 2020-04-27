News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 4.27.2020

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Eastern submits name in NBA draft - Journal & Courier | GoldandBlack.com

Sichting felt Jordan's wrath - GoldandBlack.com

Women's hoops signee Layden a three-sport standout - Kokomo Tribune

Ivey's mom gets ND job - Exponent

Radio Express: The best we have seen in Mackey - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with Leony Boudreau - Purduesports.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Quarantine simulcast - The fate of college football - GoldandBlack.com

Bailey/Hopkins tabbed in draft - Journal & Courier

Bailey tabbed by Bengals - Bengals.com | GoldandBlack.com

Hopkins tabbed by Rams - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue adds grad transfer Greg Long - GoldandBlack.com

Bobinski talks football and more - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with Chukky Okobi - GoldandBlack.com


PURDUE RECRUITING

Recapping a busy week for Purdue football recruiting - GoldandBlack.com

Syndor commits to Purdue - Rivals.com | Journal & Courier

Purdue lands in-state lineman Richards - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Gold and Black @ 30 -- 1997-98 - GoldandBlack.com

Michigan, Michigan State remain hopeful for fall - MichiganTV

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

John Skibinski (1955) Fullback, Football

Jerome Johnson (1958) Wide Receiver, Football

Chris Keevers (1966) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jermaine Ross (1971) Wide Receiver, Football

Craig Terrill (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football

Chuck McQuaid (1982) Cornerback, Football

Bobby Riddell (1986) Guard, Men's Basketball

