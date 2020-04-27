University Book Store Headlines: 4.27.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
😍 So beautiful. - @LifeAtPurdue— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) April 25, 2020
📸: @pinolaphoto pic.twitter.com/RW8Dak0BKv
Give a listen to our Gold and Black Radio--Saturday conversation as @TomDienhart1 and @AlanKarpick take a stab at picking the top @BoilerBall opponent players we have seen in Mackey Arena over the years. https://t.co/F5xkdFa3mL pic.twitter.com/6tFXTr6T2K— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) April 25, 2020
👀 Here is @clubtrillion and @tatefrazier's full list of players that should've declared for the NFL draft.— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) April 25, 2020
Who would you add to their lists? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WFZNpX3ECA
Cuomo says he is in favor of bringing sports back in some form as long as it can generate revenue without ticket sales/bringing fans to stadiums and arenas: “Everybody has to think outside the box, because there is no box.” pic.twitter.com/y7bJzbALYf— Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) April 26, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Eastern submits name in NBA draft - Journal & Courier | GoldandBlack.com
Sichting felt Jordan's wrath - GoldandBlack.com
Women's hoops signee Layden a three-sport standout - Kokomo Tribune
Ivey's mom gets ND job - Exponent
Radio Express: The best we have seen in Mackey - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with Leony Boudreau - Purduesports.com
Purdue TE Brycen Hopkins had zero fumbles in his entire college career. pic.twitter.com/ktN6987Xei— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Quarantine simulcast - The fate of college football - GoldandBlack.com
Bailey/Hopkins tabbed in draft - Journal & Courier
Bailey tabbed by Bengals - Bengals.com | GoldandBlack.com
Hopkins tabbed by Rams - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue adds grad transfer Greg Long - GoldandBlack.com
Bobinski talks football and more - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with Chukky Okobi - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Recapping a busy week for Purdue football recruiting - GoldandBlack.com
Syndor commits to Purdue - Rivals.com | Journal & Courier
Purdue lands in-state lineman Richards - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Gold and Black @ 30 -- 1997-98 - GoldandBlack.com
Michigan, Michigan State remain hopeful for fall - MichiganTV
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
John Skibinski (1955) Fullback, Football
Jerome Johnson (1958) Wide Receiver, Football
Chris Keevers (1966) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jermaine Ross (1971) Wide Receiver, Football
Craig Terrill (1980) Defensive Tackle, Football
Chuck McQuaid (1982) Cornerback, Football
Bobby Riddell (1986) Guard, Men's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.