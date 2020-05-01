News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 5.1.2020

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Daily Quarantine Simulcast--April 30

Gold and Black Report: May 1

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Catching up with ... Todd Mitchell - GoldandBlack.com

Spike Albrecht offering hoops clinics for kids - MLIVE

What if? Gene Keady hadn't taken the Purdue job - GoldandBlack.com

Catching Up With: Todd Mitchell - GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

One-time transfer on hold - Forbes

Major in transfer portal - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: Football, NCAAs evolution and more - GoldandBlack.com

Would seniors skip the spring football season due to draft concerns? - Yahoo

Blough says NIL decision "long overdue" - Journal & Courier

PURDUE RECRUITING

Boiling Over: The latest in Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

Football Recruiting breakdown: Tight End - GoldandBlack.com

OTHER

Gold and Black @30: 1998-99 - GoldandBlack.com

IU's five scenarios for restarting in the fall - Indiana University

Daniels intent on opening in fall, but what do professors say? - Journal & Courier

Big 12 Commish says lucky to get through FB and BB seasons without disruptions - Dallas Morning News

Tippecanoe County a possible hot spot? - Fortune

Purdue earns NWCA scholar athlete honors - Purduesports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rick Tekavec (1949) Defensive End, Football

Dan Drysdale (1953) Offensive Guard, Football

Dennis Taibl (1953) Linebacker, Football

Aaron Starnes (1976) Offensive Guard, Football

Al-Terek McBurse (1989) Running Back, Football

BOILERMAKERS BIRTHDAYS: SATURDAY, MAY 2

Rob Forester (1970) Running Back, Football

Travis Trice (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball

Chris Koeppen (1974) Linebacker, Football

Brian Cardinal (1977) Forward, Men's Basketball

Will Bramel (2000) Offensive Line, Football

BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS: SUNDAY, MAY 3

Dave Johnson (1945) Guard, Men's Basketball

Mike Harris (1959) Wide Receiver, Football

Ronnie Beeks (1966) Strong Safety, Football

David Lesmond (1975) Forward, Men's Basketball

Connie Murdock (1979) Forward, Women's Basketball

Royce Adams (1988) Cornerback, Football

Alex Guyton (1990) Forward, Women's Basketball

Dan Monteroso (1994) Wide Receiver, Football

Beniah Franklin (1997) Wide Reciever, Football

