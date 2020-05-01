University Book Store Headlines: 5.1.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
Daily Quarantine Simulcast--April 30
Gold and Black Report: May 1
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Catching up with ... Todd Mitchell - GoldandBlack.com
Spike Albrecht offering hoops clinics for kids - MLIVE
What if? Gene Keady hadn't taken the Purdue job - GoldandBlack.com
Catching Up With: Todd Mitchell - GoldandBlack.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
One-time transfer on hold - Forbes
Major in transfer portal - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Football, NCAAs evolution and more - GoldandBlack.com
Would seniors skip the spring football season due to draft concerns? - Yahoo
Blough says NIL decision "long overdue" - Journal & Courier
PURDUE RECRUITING
Boiling Over: The latest in Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
Football Recruiting breakdown: Tight End - GoldandBlack.com
Statement from #Iowa president Bruce Harreld: “I would like to clarify my comments from earlier today. As I said, in conjunction with our fellow members of the Big Ten, we are exploring all options. But our first priority is the health and safety of our student athletes and fans”— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 1, 2020
OTHER
Gold and Black @30: 1998-99 - GoldandBlack.com
IU's five scenarios for restarting in the fall - Indiana University
Daniels intent on opening in fall, but what do professors say? - Journal & Courier
Big 12 Commish says lucky to get through FB and BB seasons without disruptions - Dallas Morning News
Tippecanoe County a possible hot spot? - Fortune
Purdue earns NWCA scholar athlete honors - Purduesports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Rick Tekavec (1949) Defensive End, Football
Dan Drysdale (1953) Offensive Guard, Football
Dennis Taibl (1953) Linebacker, Football
Aaron Starnes (1976) Offensive Guard, Football
Al-Terek McBurse (1989) Running Back, Football
BOILERMAKERS BIRTHDAYS: SATURDAY, MAY 2
Rob Forester (1970) Running Back, Football
Travis Trice (1972) Guard, Men's Basketball
Chris Koeppen (1974) Linebacker, Football
Brian Cardinal (1977) Forward, Men's Basketball
Will Bramel (2000) Offensive Line, Football
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS: SUNDAY, MAY 3
Dave Johnson (1945) Guard, Men's Basketball
Mike Harris (1959) Wide Receiver, Football
Ronnie Beeks (1966) Strong Safety, Football
David Lesmond (1975) Forward, Men's Basketball
Connie Murdock (1979) Forward, Women's Basketball
Royce Adams (1988) Cornerback, Football
Alex Guyton (1990) Forward, Women's Basketball
Dan Monteroso (1994) Wide Receiver, Football
Beniah Franklin (1997) Wide Reciever, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.