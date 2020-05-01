Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Gold and Black Report: May 1

Catching Up With: Todd Mitchell - GoldandBlack.com

What if? Gene Keady hadn't taken the Purdue job - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with ... Todd Mitchell - GoldandBlack.com

Would seniors skip the spring football season due to draft concerns? - Yahoo

Weekly Word: Football, NCAAs evolution and more - GoldandBlack.com

Boiling Over: The latest in Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

Statement from #Iowa president Bruce Harreld: “I would like to clarify my comments from earlier today. As I said, in conjunction with our fellow members of the Big Ten, we are exploring all options. But our first priority is the health and safety of our student athletes and fans”

Gold and Black @30: 1998-99 - GoldandBlack.com

IU's five scenarios for restarting in the fall - Indiana University

Daniels intent on opening in fall, but what do professors say? - Journal & Courier

Big 12 Commish says lucky to get through FB and BB seasons without disruptions - Dallas Morning News

Tippecanoe County a possible hot spot? - Fortune

Purdue earns NWCA scholar athlete honors - Purduesports.com