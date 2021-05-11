 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 5.12.2021

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PURDUE RECRUITING

Joe Strickland preparing for visits — Indianapolis Star ($)

Defensive target Kalib Perry will visit in June — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue Transfer Tracker: Running backs — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Roster moves for every team in every conference — ESPN.com

Women's Basketball: Five-year contract awaits Katie Gearlds — Journal and Courier ($)

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Baseball: Timely hits elude Purdue in loss to Ohio State — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Larry Weatherford (1949) Guard, Men's Basketball

Tony Shelton (1961) Linebacker, Football

Nate Lindsay (1963) Defensive End, Football

