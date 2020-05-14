News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 5.14.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

What if ... Purdue hired Ron Meyer? - GoldandBlack.com

How the California State University system's decision to go online only in fall could affect college football - Yahoo.com

Sources: Nebraska QB Noah Vedral transferring to Rutgers - Yahoo.com

Michigan governor says there's 'some confidence' for games in fall, but to not expect full stadiums - Yahoo.com

Will college football coaches be forced to change their approaches in the era of transfer reform? - CBSSports.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com

Matt Painter discusses Nojel Eastern's transfer from Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat session -Transcript - GoldandBlack.com

40 Under 40: We rank the best young coaches in college basketball - ESPN.com

College basketball transfers: 10 programs that would benefit from NCAA passing immediate eligibility rule - CBSSports.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Twitchy, explosive. That's how Burks' coach describes Purdue commit - GoldandBlack.com

Wide receiver Deion Burks commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com

NCAA recruiting dead period extended through the end of June - GoldandBlack.com

OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER

Purdue fan experience survey - PurdueSports.com

Always Aggressive Podcast (Wrestling) - Purduesports.com

Women's basketball: Doumbia joins the Purdue women's basketball program from Arkansas - WLFI.com

Purdue alum and javelin standout Kara Winger making most of home setup - JCOnline.com

Trio charged with fraud on Purdue Credit Union - JCOnline.com

Harry's Chocolate Shop ups safety measures after large turn-out opening day - WLFI.com

MAC eliminating conference tournaments in 8 sports in fallout of coronavirus shutdown - Yahoo.com

NCAA won't mandate uniform return to college sports, Mark Emmert says - ESPN.com

Women's Swimming & Diving: Bretscher, Soldati win Big Ten diving awards - PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Kevin Holley (1965) Defensive Line, Football

Damon Lewis (1975) Offensive Guard, Football

Katie Douglas (1979) Guard/Forward, Women's Basketball

John Lampert (1983) Linebacker, Football

Lester Hardy III (1995) Athlete, Football

{{ article.author_name }}