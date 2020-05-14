University Book Store Headlines: 5.14.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
What if ... Purdue hired Ron Meyer? - GoldandBlack.com
How the California State University system's decision to go online only in fall could affect college football - Yahoo.com
Sources: Nebraska QB Noah Vedral transferring to Rutgers - Yahoo.com
Michigan governor says there's 'some confidence' for games in fall, but to not expect full stadiums - Yahoo.com
Will college football coaches be forced to change their approaches in the era of transfer reform? - CBSSports.com
Love our @BoilerBall coach. ✊ pic.twitter.com/COrXLa8mls— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) May 13, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word - GoldandBlack.com
Matt Painter discusses Nojel Eastern's transfer from Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Wednesday Purdue chat session -Transcript - GoldandBlack.com
40 Under 40: We rank the best young coaches in college basketball - ESPN.com
College basketball transfers: 10 programs that would benefit from NCAA passing immediate eligibility rule - CBSSports.com
Some conference schools already having preliminary discussions w/their other conference members about possible home/home series this year, in case all of their league members can’t play, sources told @Stadium— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 14, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Twitchy, explosive. That's how Burks' coach describes Purdue commit - GoldandBlack.com
Wide receiver Deion Burks commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
NCAA recruiting dead period extended through the end of June - GoldandBlack.com
Glenn posterizes Greg. 🐕 https://t.co/MtpLLeDwrg pic.twitter.com/xrKh2u7uyW— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) May 13, 2020
OLYMPIC SPORTS/OTHER
Purdue fan experience survey - PurdueSports.com
Always Aggressive Podcast (Wrestling) - Purduesports.com
Women's basketball: Doumbia joins the Purdue women's basketball program from Arkansas - WLFI.com
Purdue alum and javelin standout Kara Winger making most of home setup - JCOnline.com
Trio charged with fraud on Purdue Credit Union - JCOnline.com
Harry's Chocolate Shop ups safety measures after large turn-out opening day - WLFI.com
MAC eliminating conference tournaments in 8 sports in fallout of coronavirus shutdown - Yahoo.com
NCAA won't mandate uniform return to college sports, Mark Emmert says - ESPN.com
Women's Swimming & Diving: Bretscher, Soldati win Big Ten diving awards - PurdueSports.com
Our 2020 #Boilermakers are resilient, just like our online commencement during COVID. Take a look behind the scenes how commencement was put together by staff, faculty and volunteers. We couldn't have done it without them! #PurdueUniversity #BoilerUphttps://t.co/xrmhe3YATG— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) May 13, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Kevin Holley (1965) Defensive Line, Football
Damon Lewis (1975) Offensive Guard, Football
Katie Douglas (1979) Guard/Forward, Women's Basketball
John Lampert (1983) Linebacker, Football
Lester Hardy III (1995) Athlete, Football
📣📣 Roster announcement 6/6 for the day 📣📣 Please welcome the sniper @Ryan_Cline13 to the #MenOfMackey team! 6th in @BoilerBall history in career 3-pointers made and record holder in asst/turnover ratio. Retweet if you’re excited to see him drain some 3’s this summer! pic.twitter.com/8ytt3K27V8— Men of Mackey (@PurdueTbt) May 13, 2020
