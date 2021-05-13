 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 23:01:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 5.14.2021

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE RECRUITING

BOILING OVER: Purdue football and basketball loading up on June official visitors — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue recruits in the final 2021 Rivals150 — Rivals.com

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5OsIFNjaGVkdWxlIG5ld3MgaGFzIGJlZW4gZGVsaXZlcmVkLiA8 YnI+PGJyPvCfkq0gVGhvdWdodHM/IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9q RFNpUkEyWTZMIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vakRTaVJBMlk2TDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBQdXJkdWUgTWVucyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChAQm9pbGVyQmFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Cb2lsZXJCYWxsL3N0YXR1 cy8xMzkyOTE4MTUwNDQ2OTc3MDI2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1h eSAxMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue's Big Ten scheduling draw brings single meetings with Ohio State, Michigan State and Maryland — GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com Mailbag: Guard recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Top 25 + 1: Purdue 11th — CBS Sports

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Transfer Tracker: Wide receiver — GoldandBlack.com ($)


OLYMPIC/OTHER

Golf: Cancelation of NCAA Regional leaves Purdue frustrated — Journal and Courier

Track: Purdue heads to Outdoor Championships — PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Purdue travels east to face Maryland — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jim Klutcharch (1948) Quarterback, Football

Dan Kaminski (1949) Defensive End, Football

Jim Teal (1950) Linebacker, Football

Scott Lougheed (1950) Wide Receiver, Football

Pete Gross (1953) Fullback, Football

Greg Palumbo (1957) Offensive Line, Football

Derrick Kelson (1968) Cornerback, Football

Saturday, May 15

Mike Albright (dec.) (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football

Scott Colona (1974) Guard, Men's Basketball

Daveon Walker (1980) Strong Safety, Football

KK Houser (1991) Guard, Women's Basketball

Richie Worship (1997) Running Back, Football

Chazmyn Turner (1997) Defensive end, Football

Sunday, May 16

Jim Wormsley (1969) Offensive Tackle, Football

Tina Eddie (1971) Forward, Women's Basketball

Kevin Green (1988) Linebacker , Football

Sterling Carter (1991) Tight End, Football

Robert Gregory (1993) Defensive Back, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvdW5pdmVyc2l0eS1ib29rLXN0b3JlLWhlYWRsaW5lcy01LTE0LTIw MjEiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRF bGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVl OwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3Mu anMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5z cmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBl bC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2Nv cmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBz JTNBJTJGJTJGcHVyZHVlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdW5pdmVyc2l0 eS1ib29rLXN0b3JlLWhlYWRsaW5lcy01LTE0LTIwMjEmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEz NyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0g RW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=