University Book Store Headlines: 5.14.2021
PURDUE RECRUITING
BOILING OVER: Purdue football and basketball loading up on June official visitors — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue recruits in the final 2021 Rivals150 — Rivals.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue's Big Ten scheduling draw brings single meetings with Ohio State, Michigan State and Maryland — GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Mailbag: Guard recruiting — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Top 25 + 1: Purdue 11th — CBS Sports
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Transfer Tracker: Wide receiver — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Golf: Cancelation of NCAA Regional leaves Purdue frustrated — Journal and Courier
Track: Purdue heads to Outdoor Championships — PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Purdue travels east to face Maryland — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Klutcharch (1948) Quarterback, Football
Dan Kaminski (1949) Defensive End, Football
Jim Teal (1950) Linebacker, Football
Scott Lougheed (1950) Wide Receiver, Football
Pete Gross (1953) Fullback, Football
Greg Palumbo (1957) Offensive Line, Football
Derrick Kelson (1968) Cornerback, Football
Saturday, May 15
Mike Albright (dec.) (1952) Offensive Tackle, Football
Scott Colona (1974) Guard, Men's Basketball
Daveon Walker (1980) Strong Safety, Football
KK Houser (1991) Guard, Women's Basketball
Richie Worship (1997) Running Back, Football
Chazmyn Turner (1997) Defensive end, Football
Sunday, May 16
Jim Wormsley (1969) Offensive Tackle, Football
Tina Eddie (1971) Forward, Women's Basketball
Kevin Green (1988) Linebacker , Football
Sterling Carter (1991) Tight End, Football
Robert Gregory (1993) Defensive Back, Football
