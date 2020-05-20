University Book Store Headlines: 5.21.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
NCAA green-lights a return to voluntary activities starting June 1 — NCAA.org
Weekly Word: Our next normal, football transfers and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Jordan Rucker enters the transfer portal — GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com Chat: Quarterbacks, wide receivers and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: On 'Last Dance' and role players — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Chat: Guard play and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE RECRUITING
2021 Purdue Football Recruiting Breakdown: Linebacker — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com Chat: Updates on Purdue targets and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Entrance Interview: Linebacker Ben Kreul — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Former Purdue swimmer adjusts — Journal and Courier ($)
Tennis: Bennett tabbed first-team All-Big Ten — PurdueSports.com
Tennis: Babic named All-Big Ten — PurdueSports.com
Hubbard, Lydy Earn Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarships — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Gene Keady (1936) Head Coach, Men's Basketball
Jim McArthur (1945) Offensive Tackle, Football
Mike Berghoff (1963) Linebacker, Football
Mike Fross (1969) Center, Football
Bill Wleklinski (1974) Defensive End, Football
Craig Williams (1974) Defensive End, Football
Brent Botts (1978) Defensive Tackle, Football
Shaun Richardson (1985) Linebacker , Football
Danny Carollo (1998) Quarterback, Football
