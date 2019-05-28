University Book Store Headlines: 5.29.2019
.@Itsbhop89 #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball https://t.co/Ol3hwGsa2a— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) May 28, 2019
FOOTBALL
In-state 2021 Preston Terrell lands early Purdue offer - GoldandBlack.com
Entrance Interview: CB Nyles Beverly - GoldandBlack.com
SEC hired accounting firm to review officiating - ESPN.com
Arizona coach and ex-Boiler Kevin Sumlin rides in Indy 500 - KVOA.com
9️⃣4️⃣ days to kickoff!— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) May 28, 2019
✔️ @RyanKerrigan91 hounded #B1G quarterbacks from 2007-10. Is now doing the same with the @Redskins.#Purdue / #ProBoilers 🚂 pic.twitter.com/1hDkzoF4sr
.@CoachPainter & @BoilerBall have a good one coming in @EthanMorton_24. He’s repping @usabasketball in @FIBA U-18 3x3 World Championships. Perfect fit in West Lafayette. 🏀👍 pic.twitter.com/HLqWOoM80x— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) May 28, 2019
BASKETBALL
Report: Gavitt Games sending Purdue to Marquette again - GoldandBlack.com
Offseason agenda: Nojel Eastern - GoldandBlack.com
2018-19 Year in Photos: Trevion Williams - PurdueSports.com
Mock draft - CBSSports.com
Really appreciate Miss Hester and her class for letting me come down today to speak to her class! Had a ton of fun meeting them!! 🚂❤️ pic.twitter.com/h5DEUNVbxG— Sasha Stefanovic (@Sash_Stefanovic) May 28, 2019
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Volleyball: A competitive tradition continues - PurdueSports.com
Soccer: Fall schedule unveiled - PurdueSports.com
Baseball: Summer league assignments - PurdueSports.com
Diving: Coultri wins silver at high diving world cup - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS
Tim Huxhold (dec.) (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football
Dwight Robinson (1956) Running Back, Football
David Cohen (1977) Offensive Guard, Football
Emily Heikes (1983) Center, Women's Basketball
Danny Anthrop (1993) Athlete, Football
Derrick Barnes (1999) Linebacker, Football
