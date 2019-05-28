News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-28 22:59:07 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 5.29.2019

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

FOOTBALL

In-state 2021 Preston Terrell lands early Purdue offer - GoldandBlack.com

Entrance Interview: CB Nyles Beverly - GoldandBlack.com

SEC hired accounting firm to review officiating - ESPN.com

Arizona coach and ex-Boiler Kevin Sumlin rides in Indy 500 - KVOA.com

BASKETBALL

Report: Gavitt Games sending Purdue to Marquette again - GoldandBlack.com

Offseason agenda: Nojel Eastern - GoldandBlack.com

2018-19 Year in Photos: Trevion Williams - PurdueSports.com

Mock draft - CBSSports.com





OLYMPIC/OTHER

Volleyball: A competitive tradition continues - PurdueSports.com

Soccer: Fall schedule unveiled - PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Summer league assignments - PurdueSports.com

Diving: Coultri wins silver at high diving world cup - PurdueSports.com


BOILERMAKER BIRTHDAYS

Tim Huxhold (dec.) (1950) Offensive Tackle, Football

Dwight Robinson (1956) Running Back, Football

David Cohen (1977) Offensive Guard, Football

Emily Heikes (1983) Center, Women's Basketball

Danny Anthrop (1993) Athlete, Football

Derrick Barnes (1999) Linebacker, Football

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}