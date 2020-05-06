News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 5.6.2020

President Mitch Daniels provides an update

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Offseason agenda: Dowuona - GoldandBlack.com

Quarantine simulcast--Purdue post play

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue extends its season ticket deadline, announces flexible options - Purduesports

Moore getting work in Louisville gym - GoldandBlack.com

Mooresville linemen pass eye test - Journal & Courier

Benjamin Watson talks Brees versus Brady - Washington Post

PURDUE RECRUITING

Recruiting breakdown: The secondary - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue prioritized NO D-Lineman - GoldandBlack.com

Offensive tackle moving toward decision, maybe - GoldandBlack.com


Olympic/Other

Purdue's Cramer makes AVCA's top 30 under 30 - UKsports

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bill Butterfield (1928) Center, Men's Basketball

Henry Ebershoff (dec. 2012) (1945) Guard, Men's Basketball

Gerry Steenberge (1953) Defensive Back, Football

Jim Polak (1954) Center, Football

Labraunt Harris (1960) Wide Receiver, Footbal

lDavid Woodfork (1973) Tight End, Football

Erin Lawless (1985) Forward, Women's Basketball

Kevin Ballinger (1988) Long Snapper, Football

Courtney Moses (1992) Guard, Women's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}