University Book Store Headlines: 5.6.2020
President Mitch Daniels provides an update
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Offseason agenda: Dowuona - GoldandBlack.com
Quarantine simulcast--Purdue post play
■ Mayfield vs. Mahomes.— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) May 5, 2020
■ Drew Brees' 83-pass game at Purdue
■ West Virginia hanging 70 on Clemson.
These are the games that changed college football. https://t.co/RhcDGb7bmq
The player returning to college football with the most QB pressures:— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 4, 2020
Purdue EDGE George Karlaftis - 55 pic.twitter.com/tTxfUfJnyI
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue extends its season ticket deadline, announces flexible options - Purduesports
Moore getting work in Louisville gym - GoldandBlack.com
Mooresville linemen pass eye test - Journal & Courier
Benjamin Watson talks Brees versus Brady - Washington Post
Lawrence North's Donaven McCulley, state's top QB prospect, on his top five schools and lessons learned from hoops. https://t.co/dm7YVId3ob pic.twitter.com/M366RnyXXQ— Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) May 5, 2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
Recruiting breakdown: The secondary - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue prioritized NO D-Lineman - GoldandBlack.com
Offensive tackle moving toward decision, maybe - GoldandBlack.com
45 people raised their hand to be test subjects for the first #coronavirus vaccine. Neil was one of them, volunteering his own life in hopes of saving others in the future. The #NFLPA appreciates you for stepping up and being a #frontliner pic.twitter.com/1NdtTTQAJV— Ryan Kerrigan (@RyanKerrigan91) May 3, 2020
WHAT IS THE RISK OF GETTING INFECTED IN AN AIRCRAFT? 🤔✈️— Malaysian Health Coalition (@malaysianhc) May 6, 2020
A study by Purdue University researchers and Boeing engineers revealed that passengers sitting with a SARS patient in a seven-row section of a Boeing 767 would have a 1-in-3 chance of getting sick from a five-hour flight. pic.twitter.com/2LYGOymFZy
Olympic/Other
Purdue's Cramer makes AVCA's top 30 under 30 - UKsports
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bill Butterfield (1928) Center, Men's Basketball
Henry Ebershoff (dec. 2012) (1945) Guard, Men's Basketball
Gerry Steenberge (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Jim Polak (1954) Center, Football
Labraunt Harris (1960) Wide Receiver, Footbal
lDavid Woodfork (1973) Tight End, Football
Erin Lawless (1985) Forward, Women's Basketball
Kevin Ballinger (1988) Long Snapper, Football
Courtney Moses (1992) Guard, Women's Basketball
