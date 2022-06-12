 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-12 23:49:36 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 6.13.2022

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Inside Aidan O'Connell's jam-packed summer — GoldandBlack.com

Ranking all 131 quarterback situations — ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Purdue lands graduate transfer running back — GoldandBlack.com | More ($)

Boilermaker commitment, targets stand out at Friday's team camp — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Braden Smith sits idle with big picture at Purdue in mind — Journal and Courier ($)

Mock Draft: Jaden Ivey at No. 4 — CBS Sports

Pro comparisons for the draft's top players — CBS Sports

Purdue 22nd in preseason ranking — CBS Sports

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue to undergo presidential transition — GoldandBlack.com

Track: Kaia Harris named All-American in Discus — PurdueSports.com

Track: Wills Collects Triple Jump All-America Honors — PurdueSports.com

Bramley, Cleveland Selected as Purdue's Big Ten Medal of Honor Recipients — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Bob O'Connor (1974) Linebacker, Football

Ronnie Hill (1997) Safety, Football

{{ article.author_name }}