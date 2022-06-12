University Book Store Headlines: 6.13.2022
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Inside Aidan O'Connell's jam-packed summer — GoldandBlack.com
Ranking all 131 quarterback situations — ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue lands graduate transfer running back — GoldandBlack.com | More ($)
Boilermaker commitment, targets stand out at Friday's team camp — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Braden Smith sits idle with big picture at Purdue in mind — Journal and Courier ($)
Mock Draft: Jaden Ivey at No. 4 — CBS Sports
Pro comparisons for the draft's top players — CBS Sports
Purdue 22nd in preseason ranking — CBS Sports
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue to undergo presidential transition — GoldandBlack.com
Track: Kaia Harris named All-American in Discus — PurdueSports.com
Track: Wills Collects Triple Jump All-America Honors — PurdueSports.com
Bramley, Cleveland Selected as Purdue's Big Ten Medal of Honor Recipients — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Bob O'Connor (1974) Linebacker, Football
Ronnie Hill (1997) Safety, Football
