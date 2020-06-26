 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Purdue Boilermakers Basketball | Matt Painter | Mitch Daniels
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-26 06:02:37 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 6.26.2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

PURDUE BASKETBALL

PURDUE RECRUITING

OLYMPIC/OTHER

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

JUNE 26

Willis Price (1953) Forward, Men's Basketball

Jerome Sparkman (1968) Running Back, Football

Brooks Cormier (2000) Punter, Football

Steve Johnson (1971) Cornerback, Football

Mike Neal (1987) Defensive Tackle, Football

John Hart (1989) Guard, Men's Basketball

Jake Herr (1997) Punter, Football

JUNE 27

Sal Ciampi (1943) Offensive Guard, Football

Mike McVary (1955) Middle Guard, Football

Rob Flournoy (1967) Linebacker, Football

Cole Herdman (1995) Tight End, Football

Elijah Sindelar (1996) Quarterback, Football

JUNE 28

Pat Conley (1943) Center, Football

Jim Bremmer (1955) Wide Receiver, Football

Brian Nicley (1975) Center, Football

Chad Sutor (1989) Forward, Men's Basketball

