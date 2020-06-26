University Book Store Headlines: 6.26.2020
💫 𝐄𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐄 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐎.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) June 24, 2020
✔️ Purdue’s 3 honorees on the #B1G’s All-Decade Team are the second most in the league. #Purdue x #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/dIIuvvX2fL
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Catching up with ... Willie Fells - GoldandBlack.com
Entrance Interview: LB DaMarcus Mitchell - GoldandBlack.com
NFL draft: Why spring grades could carry extra weight for the 2021 class - Yahoo.com
Oklahoma State forms 'Council for Diversity and Inclusion' after recent Mike Gundy controversy - Yahoo.com
ACC commissioner John Swofford to retire in 2021 - Yahoo.com
Five college football teams best positioned to win their first national title of the modern era - CBSSports.com
Penn State's James Franklin says his family will be in Florida during football season because of coronavirus risk - Yahoo.com
Black college football coaches pay it forward in effort to expand diversity pipeline - Yahoo.com
With a pandemic nightmare looming in the fall, college leaders can still save football season - Yahoo.com
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson says he'll spend entire football season isolated from his wife - Yahoo.com
Alabama players, Nick Saban come together for powerful video speaking out against racism - Yahoo.com
Lane Kiffin, Mike Leach join group from Ole Miss, Mississippi State to lobby for change to state flag - ESPN.com
Amid financial struggles, UConn to cut 4 sports after 2020 season - Yahoo.com
Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, will be the presenting sponsors at an upcoming Black College Football Hall of Fame event.— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) June 25, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/LRQaFVQGdE pic.twitter.com/2SNlxueIBL
Gold and Black Report: June 26
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Why HBCUs could again become serious options for elite basketball prospects - ESPN.com
Elijah Sindelar used to wear the No. 2.— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) June 26, 2020
Now the former #Purdue QB wears badge No. 1763627.
Sindelar is an electrical engineer at the Fiat Chrysler Tipton Transmission plant. He’s married and lives with his wife Aly in Carmel.
Sindelar has found happiness after football. pic.twitter.com/q6tdgNCkxZ
PURDUE RECRUITING
Grand Rapids forward Jack Karasinski on Purdue's 2022 radar - GoldandBlack.com
The first on-campus testing site will be set up in the McCutcheon parking garage, Purdue officials say.https://t.co/fO9BzkRjC4— Purdue Exponent (@purdueexponent) June 24, 2020
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue announces first COVID-19 positive within athletic department - GoldandBlack.com
Two years ago, Trinitas Ventures planned to demolish and replace Chauncey Hill Mall businesses. Now it has sold half of its ownership in the property. https://t.co/GqaHK3hMp8— Purdue Exponent (@purdueexponent) June 25, 2020
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
JUNE 26
Willis Price (1953) Forward, Men's Basketball
Jerome Sparkman (1968) Running Back, Football
Brooks Cormier (2000) Punter, Football
Steve Johnson (1971) Cornerback, Football
Mike Neal (1987) Defensive Tackle, Football
John Hart (1989) Guard, Men's Basketball
Jake Herr (1997) Punter, Football
JUNE 27
Sal Ciampi (1943) Offensive Guard, Football
Mike McVary (1955) Middle Guard, Football
Rob Flournoy (1967) Linebacker, Football
Cole Herdman (1995) Tight End, Football
Elijah Sindelar (1996) Quarterback, Football
JUNE 28
Pat Conley (1943) Center, Football
Jim Bremmer (1955) Wide Receiver, Football
Brian Nicley (1975) Center, Football
Chad Sutor (1989) Forward, Men's Basketball
