DaMarcus Mitchell is one of Purdue's biggest recruits--literally and physically.

The 6-3, 260-pound Thibodaux, La., native figures to suit up and start at the "CAT" position in the 3-4 scheme being installed by new coordinator and linebackers coach Bob Diaco.

The "CAT" is an outside linebacking spot that plays to the boundary (short) side of the field. And the "CAT" often will line up as an end with his hand on the ground when the alignment morphs to a 4-3, which is often. This defense counts on the "CAT" being a key player.

Mitchell must deliver after arriving from Southwest Mississippi Community College in time to take part in the eight spring practices Purdue was able to conduct before the pandemic shut down things in West Lafayette and beyond.



Mitchell tallied 71 tackles with 1.5 sacks as a sophomore in 2019. He played running as a freshman, giving an indication of his athletic ability and skill.



Mitchell initially was committed to Louisiana Tech before flipping to Purdue in mid-December just prior to signing day. He was being wooed to Ruston by Diaco, who then was the Louisiana Tech DC. But when Diaco took the coordinator job at Purdue, Mitchell followed.

Now, Mitchell looks to impact for a linebacking unit that has a lot to prove. GoldandBlack.com caught up with Mitchell.