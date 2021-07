University Book Store Headlines: 7.13.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Brady Allen 'has all the potential to be a great one' - GoldandBlack.com

Rebuilding Pittsburgh Pirates select pair of coveted college football recruits in MLB draft - ESPN.com

Transfer Tracker: Top 10 QBs who found new homes - Rivals.com

Takeaways: The first July evaluation period - GoldandBlack.com

Embed content not available

Most impactful transfer? A look at Purdue's portal/JC additions - GoldandBlack.com

New FSU DE transfer Cushnie vows to bring 'undeniable' effort, energy - Warchant.com

2021 Hot Seat Rankings: Nine college football coaches with their jobs on the line this season - CBSSports.com

2021 College Football Hot Seat Rankings: Evaluating the job security of all 130 FBS coaches - CBSSports.com