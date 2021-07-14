University Book Store Headlines: 7.14.2021
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Overseas showing may just be part of Zach Edey's 'big jump' — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue announces hire of new sports performance coach — PurdueSports.com
Purdue athletes ready to benefit from NIL — Journal and Courier ($)
Bracketology: Purdue's a 2 seed — ESPN.com
Top 25 + 1: Purdue's ninth — CBS Sports
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Most impactful transfer? A look at Purdue's new additions — GoldandBlack.com ($)
The B1G picture: Way too early predictions — Rivals.com
Conference media days schedule — ESPN.com
Hot seat rankings — CBS Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
Camden Heide will bring athleticism, size to Purdue's wing — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Brady Allen has 'all the potential to be a great one' — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Golf: Bradley Named PING Honorable Mention All-American — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jim Long (1944) Tight End, Football
Keith Bruns (1954) Offensive Tackle, Football
Mark Osman (1958) Linebacker, Football
Zach Hill (1981) Wide Receiver, Football
Dave Brytus (1986) Punter, Football
Zach Reckman (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football
Drey Mingo (1989) Forward, Women's Basketball
Will Colmery (1995) Defensive End, Football
