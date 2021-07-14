University Book Store Headlines: 7.14.2021

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Overseas showing may just be part of Zach Edey's 'big jump' — GoldandBlack.com Purdue announces hire of new sports performance coach — PurdueSports.com Purdue athletes ready to benefit from NIL — Journal and Courier ($) Bracketology: Purdue's a 2 seed — ESPN.com Top 25 + 1: Purdue's ninth — CBS Sports

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Most impactful transfer? A look at Purdue's new additions — GoldandBlack.com ($) The B1G picture: Way too early predictions — Rivals.com Purdue athletes ready to benefit from NIL — Journal and Courier ($) Conference media days schedule — ESPN.com Hot seat rankings — CBS Sports



PURDUE RECRUITING

Camden Heide will bring athleticism, size to Purdue's wing — GoldandBlack.com ($) Brady Allen has 'all the potential to be a great one' — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Golf: Bradley Named PING Honorable Mention All-American — PurdueSports.com



BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY