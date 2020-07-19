 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 7.20.2020
University Book Store Headlines: 7.20.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Saturday Simulcast: Drafting Purdue's best linebackers — GoldandBlack.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Dakota Mathias still working toward his NBA shot — GoldandBlack.com

Purdue moving to next phase of summer workouts — Journal and Courier ($)

Winners and losers of college basketball's transfer season — ESPN.com

PURDUE RECRUITING

Running back Bryon Threats decommits from Purdue — GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Al McFarland (1944) Guard, Men's Basketball

Keith Norman (1966) Linebacker, Football

Eric Ewer (1968) Forward, Men's Basketball

Sean Sester (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football

