GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 7.20.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 7.20.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Saturday Simulcast: Drafting Purdue's best linebackers — GoldandBlack.com
In one of the most bittersweet years in our history, GoldandBlack@30 looks at 2009-10. One thing is for certain, @C_K_3 didn't disappoint. https://t.co/J7qbyXKn2e pic.twitter.com/AbeKdb7ry8— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 18, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Dakota Mathias still working toward his NBA shot — GoldandBlack.com
Purdue moving to next phase of summer workouts — Journal and Courier ($)
Winners and losers of college basketball's transfer season — ESPN.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Running back Bryon Threats decommits from Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Al McFarland (1944) Guard, Men's Basketball
Keith Norman (1966) Linebacker, Football
Eric Ewer (1968) Forward, Men's Basketball
Sean Sester (1986) Offensive Tackle, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.