Ian Stanback still recalls his Purdue playing days fondly, especially his senior season in 1993-94 when the Boilermakers won the Big Ten, earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney and reached the Elite Eight behind the play of Glenn Robinson.

"That was a fun season, a special year," said the 49-year-old Stanback.

The East St. Louis (Ill.) native arrived in West Lafayette in the fall of 1990 with fellow freshmen Travis Trice, Linc Darner and Matt Waddell (who redshirted) and became a key contributing member on some good Boilermaker squads under Gene Keady.



The 6-7 Stanback played in 124 games and averaged 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds. His best season was his sophomore year in 1991-92, when Stanback averaged 8.4 points and 5.8 rebounds. He started 30 games as a sophomore and as a junior, too. Stanback went on to enjoy a lengthy career overseas.



GoldandBlack.com caught up with Stanback.

GoldandBlack.com: How did you end up at Purdue?

Stanback: I had narrowed it down to Missouri, Purdue and the University of New Orleans. Missouri was high on my list, but it was going on probation at the time. I narrowed it to Purdue and New Orleans. I visited both schools. And I liked what Purdue had and committed. Plus, the guy who was gonna be in front of me was leaving, Chuckie White.

GoldandBlack.com: You are from East St. Louis, like Cuonzo Martin. Were you friends?

Stanback: Not really. We knew each other, but we weren’t friends. We were at rival high schools. He was on the other side of town. I was at Assumption High my first three years before it closed, and then I went to East St. Louis High, where Cuonzo was at. We ran into each other. We were in the same class, but he went to a prep school for a year and I went right to Purdue.

GoldandBlack.com: What was it like to play for Coach Keady?

Stanback: I learned a lot of basketball stuff, coaching, prepping for games. After I left, I came to appreciate what he was teaching more and more, especially when I was playing overseas after I left Purdue. I was young while at Purdue and maybe didn’t always appreciate the direction he was providing back then. Coach Keady got the best out of me.

GoldandBlack.com: What are your best Purdue memories?

Stanback: My last year, when we got to the Elite Eight. Should have made it to the Final Four. But, we got beat. Still, it was a fun season with great memories.



GoldandBlack.com: What was it like to play with Glenn Robinson?

Stanback: Excellent person, great guy, great player. I was one of the guys who pushed him in practices and made him get better. I wanted to make him work, but he was so talented.

GoldandBlack.com: Did you play basketball after you left Purdue?

Stanback: I played about 13 years overseas. I played in Finland, France and I went to Portugal and stayed about 10 years.

GoldandBlack.com: Are you married? Kids?

Stanback: I will have been married 20 years in September. I have three kids, 15 and 10. I also have a 25-year-old son who was born when I was at Purdue. He is a man now.

GoldandBlack.com: What are you doing now?

Stanback: I am in Naples, Fla. I work as a chef, but I am trying to transition into teaching. I probably will go into special education teaching, maybe math. I have been a chef almost 10 years. We moved from Indiana to get to a warmer place. My wife is from Portugal. She likes it.