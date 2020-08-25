University Book Store Headlines: 8.25.2020
PURDUE RECRUITING
What about mid-year recruits? GoldandBlack.com
Basketball recruiting dynamics may soon change - GoldandBlack.com
Football commitments weekend results - GoldandBlack.com
Springfield (Ill.) QB offered by Purdue - Newschannel20
1. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU— NFL Scout BR (@NFLScoutBR) August 24, 2020
2. Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
3. Devonta Smith, Bama
4. Dazz Newsome
5. Rondale Moore, Purdue
6. Jaylen Waddle, Bama
7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC
8. Chris Olave, Ohio St.
9. Tutu Atwell, Louisville
10. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State https://t.co/uN3A17ZvYb
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Gold and Black Radio: Winter schedule and more - GoldandBlack.com
With all the unknowns, Big Ten unwilling to take the risk - The Telegraph
What if Purdue hadn't hired Fred Akers? - GoldandBlack.com
Long-term impact of NCAA's decision on adding one-year eligibility - Journal & Courier
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Leadership honors bestowed with Boilers Back In Action - Purduesports.com
Purdue/IU faced challenges on first day of school - AP
Ohio State has suspensions due to campus parties - Columbus Dispatch
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Anderson (1973) Fullback, Football
Chad Brown (1975) Wide Receiver, Football
Zach Logan (1985) Cornerback, Football
Alec Huber (1986) Tight End, Football
Jared Zwilling (1986) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jesse Schmitt (1992) Long Snapper, Football
