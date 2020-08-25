Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

Rondale Moore is a much debated subject regarding how high he will be drafted. (GoldandBlack.com)

PURDUE RECRUITING

What about mid-year recruits? GoldandBlack.com

Basketball recruiting dynamics may soon change - GoldandBlack.com Football commitments weekend results - GoldandBlack.com Springfield (Ill.) QB offered by Purdue - Newschannel20

1. Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

2. Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

3. Devonta Smith, Bama

4. Dazz Newsome

5. Rondale Moore, Purdue

6. Jaylen Waddle, Bama

7. Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

8. Chris Olave, Ohio St.

9. Tutu Atwell, Louisville

10. Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State https://t.co/uN3A17ZvYb — NFL Scout BR (@NFLScoutBR) August 24, 2020

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Gold and Black Radio: Winter schedule and more - GoldandBlack.com

With all the unknowns, Big Ten unwilling to take the risk - The Telegraph What if Purdue hadn't hired Fred Akers? - GoldandBlack.com Long-term impact of NCAA's decision on adding one-year eligibility - Journal & Courier

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Leadership honors bestowed with Boilers Back In Action - Purduesports.com

Purdue/IU faced challenges on first day of school - AP Ohio State has suspensions due to campus parties - Columbus Dispatch

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY