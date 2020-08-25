 Purdue University football basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-25 06:34:42 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 8.25.2020

Rondale Moore is a much debated subject regarding how high he will be drafted. (GoldandBlack.com)

PURDUE RECRUITING

What about mid-year recruits? GoldandBlack.com

Basketball recruiting dynamics may soon change - GoldandBlack.com

Football commitments weekend results - GoldandBlack.com

Springfield (Ill.) QB offered by Purdue - Newschannel20

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Gold and Black Radio: Winter schedule and more - GoldandBlack.com

With all the unknowns, Big Ten unwilling to take the risk - The Telegraph

What if Purdue hadn't hired Fred Akers? - GoldandBlack.com

Long-term impact of NCAA's decision on adding one-year eligibility - Journal & Courier

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Leadership honors bestowed with Boilers Back In Action - Purduesports.com

Purdue/IU faced challenges on first day of school - AP

Ohio State has suspensions due to campus parties - Columbus Dispatch

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Mike Anderson (1973) Fullback, Football

Chad Brown (1975) Wide Receiver, Football

Zach Logan (1985) Cornerback, Football

Alec Huber (1986) Tight End, Football

Jared Zwilling (1986) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jesse Schmitt (1992) Long Snapper, Football

{{ article.author_name }}