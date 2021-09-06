University Book Store Headlines: 9.06.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Three Thoughts From The Weekend: Opportunity, George Karlaftis and more - GoldandBlack.com
First look: UConn - GoldandBlack.com
Data Driven: Purdue-Oregon State - GoldandBlack.com
Ten observations from Purdue's 30-21 win vs. Oregon State - GoldandBlack.com
Upon further review - GoldandBlack.com
Grading the Boilermakers: Purdue 30, Oregon State 21- GoldandBlack.com
Post-Game Blog: Purdue's win over Oregon State - GoldandBlack.com
Three And Out: Purdue's win over Oregon State - GoldandBlack.com
Final thoughts: Purdue-Oregon State - GoldandBlack.com
Five Factors: Purdue's win over Oregon State - GoldandBlack.com
Photo gallery: Purdue-Oregon State - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com First Thoughts and game thread - GoldandBlack.com
UConn football coach Randy Edsall to retire at end of 2021 season - TheCourant.com
Purdue mostly holds Oregon State in check as Beavers fall 30-21 in season opener: Game at a glance - TheOregonian.com
Some Oregon State bright spots on a disappointing night, back to drawing board on QB: 9 takeaways from Beavers’ loss at Purdue - The Oregonian
Boilers push past slow offensive start to beat Beavers - Exponent.com
Exponent photo gallery - Exponent.com
Oregon State Drops Season Opener To Purdue 30-21 - BeaversEdge.com
5 Takeaways From Oregon State's Loss To Purdue - BeaversEdge.com
Nolan provides a spark as Beavers fall to Boilermakers - GazetteTimes.com
'We finished' | Purdue football shows it can respond after taking down Oregon State - JCOnline.com
Purdue, NFL friendship with Mark Herrmann makes Hall of Fame honor special for Jim Everett - JCOnline.com
'It's pretty crazy' | Payne Durham becomes hero in Purdue's win over Oregon State - JCOnline.com
Purdue football holds off Oregon State to win season opener - JCOnline.com
Purdue 30, Oregon State 21 | Grading the Boilers - JCOnline.com
PURDUE RECRUITING
Purdue Weekend Recruiting Roundup: Football and basketball visits - GoldandBlack.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue sports roundup | Austin claims gold at Paralympic Games - JCOnline.com
Boilermakers lead after Day One of Marquette Intercollegiate - PurdueSports.com
Boilermakers best Billikens - PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Dave Guthrie (1952) Linebacker, Football
