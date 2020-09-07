University Book Store Headlines: 9.07.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
We have named our 2020 team captains!— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 3, 2020
📝 - https://t.co/3ogEdrO7GG pic.twitter.com/QwYzO5WKBI
PURDUE RECRUITING
Brebeuf's Joe Strickland coveted by many, Purdue included - GoldandBlack.com
A few thoughts on Joe Strickland - GoldandBlack.com
The impact canceled AAU tournaments due to COVID-19 is having on college basketball prospects - Yahoo.com
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Time Warp: Sept. 5, 2004--Purdue pummels Syracuse, 51-0 - GoldandBlack.com
Saturday Simulcast: Top Offensive ACs - GoldandBlack.com
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit brought to tears discussing racial injustice on 'College GameDay' - Yahoo.com
Catching up with ... Billy Dicken - GoldandBlack.com
As college football forges ahead, why MLB-like postponements and delays may be in its future - CBSSports.com
Trevor Lawrence, players release 5-step plan for combating racial injustice this season - Yahoo.com
Big 12 announces football game cancellation protocols which include 53-player, positional minimums - CBSSports.com
Bowl projections - CBSSports.com
Jim Harbaugh says Michigan could be ready to play in two weeks - Yahoo.com
Report: Utah to furlough every athletic department employee, including athletic director and coaches - Yahoo.com
48 Tennessee players have been quarantined at some point ahead of 2020 season - Yahoo.com
What does a split college football season mean for the playoff, bowl games and the Heisman? - ESPN.com
Football Oversight Committee recommends eight-game spring season - ESPN.com
After a contentious summer, football plays on. Why? It's complicated. - SI.com
Working on the weaknesses 🚂 pic.twitter.com/9uMaXfIukx— Sasha Stefanovic (@Sash_Stefanovic) September 4, 2020
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Dribble Handoff: Here are the dream college basketball games we want to see the most - CBSSports.com
Tom Jernstedt, nicknamed 'Father of the Final Four,' dies at 75 - ESPN.com
College basketball transfer waivers: Kentucky's Olivier Sarr, Texas Tech's Mac McClung among those waiting - CBSSports.com
Pac-12 will help athletes with mail-in voting as part of social justice efforts - Yahoo.com
Indiana basketball pauses workouts amid positive COVID-19 tests within athletic programs - CBSSports.com
🙌 x 4.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) September 4, 2020
Ben Jones was automatic in @BoilerFootball's 2003 win at Wisconsin.
Watch his game-winner below, and catch the full replay at 6 p.m. ET Saturday on BTN.#TBT pic.twitter.com/LoCyzi2vtO
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Movie nights to take place at Ross-Ade - Exponent.com
Losing football just the 'tip of the iceberg' - Exponent.com
Students report long testing lines, wait times for PPHC - Exponent.com
Three active COVID-19 cases for Purdue athletics - GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Casey Moore (1961) Offensive Guard, Football
Andy Wilson (1964) Linebacker, Football
Mark Kerce (1965) Tight End, Football
Sean Robinson (1991) Quarterback, Football
Kayana Traylor (1999) Guard, Women's Basketball
Tyler Trent (Dec. 1/1/2019) (1998) Inspirational fan, Superfan
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.