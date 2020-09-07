 Purdue University football basketball
University Book Store Headlines: 9.07.2020

PURDUE RECRUITING

Brebeuf's Joe Strickland coveted by many, Purdue included - GoldandBlack.com

A few thoughts on Joe Strickland - GoldandBlack.com

The impact canceled AAU tournaments due to COVID-19 is having on college basketball prospects - Yahoo.com

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Time Warp: Sept. 5, 2004--Purdue pummels Syracuse, 51-0 - GoldandBlack.com

Saturday Simulcast: Top Offensive ACs - GoldandBlack.com

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit brought to tears discussing racial injustice on 'College GameDay' - Yahoo.com

Catching up with ... Billy Dicken - GoldandBlack.com

As college football forges ahead, why MLB-like postponements and delays may be in its future - CBSSports.com

Trevor Lawrence, players release 5-step plan for combating racial injustice this season - Yahoo.com

Big 12 announces football game cancellation protocols which include 53-player, positional minimums - CBSSports.com

Bowl projections - CBSSports.com

Jim Harbaugh says Michigan could be ready to play in two weeks - Yahoo.com

Report: Utah to furlough every athletic department employee, including athletic director and coaches - Yahoo.com

48 Tennessee players have been quarantined at some point ahead of 2020 season - Yahoo.com

What does a split college football season mean for the playoff, bowl games and the Heisman? - ESPN.com

Football Oversight Committee recommends eight-game spring season - ESPN.com

After a contentious summer, football plays on. Why? It's complicated. - SI.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Dribble Handoff: Here are the dream college basketball games we want to see the most - CBSSports.com

Tom Jernstedt, nicknamed 'Father of the Final Four,' dies at 75 - ESPN.com

College basketball transfer waivers: Kentucky's Olivier Sarr, Texas Tech's Mac McClung among those waiting - CBSSports.com

Pac-12 will help athletes with mail-in voting as part of social justice efforts - Yahoo.com

Indiana basketball pauses workouts amid positive COVID-19 tests within athletic programs - CBSSports.com

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Movie nights to take place at Ross-Ade - Exponent.com

Losing football just the 'tip of the iceberg' - Exponent.com

Students report long testing lines, wait times for PPHC - Exponent.com

Three active COVID-19 cases for Purdue athletics - GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Casey Moore (1961) Offensive Guard, Football

Andy Wilson (1964) Linebacker, Football

Mark Kerce (1965) Tight End, Football

Sean Robinson (1991) Quarterback, Football

Kayana Traylor (1999) Guard, Women's Basketball

Tyler Trent (Dec. 1/1/2019) (1998) Inspirational fan, Superfan

{{ article.author_name }}