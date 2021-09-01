University Book Store Headlines: 9.2.2021
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Can Oregon State carry emerging defense from practice to game field? — The Oregonian
Beavers preparing for David Bell — Corvallis Gazette-Times
Jack Plummer gets his shot to open season as starter — GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: A pivotal season for Purdue, plus predictions — GoldandBlack.com ($)
GoldandBlack.com chat session: Expectations for the season and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Projected standings and predictions for each P5 conference — ESPN.com
Will Notre Dame take a step back? — Yahoo Sports
PURDUE RECRUITING
High ceiling awaits 2023 Purdue recruit Dillon Thieneman — Journal and Courier ($)
Basketball: Notes on new Purdue target William Berg — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Weekly Word: Brian Waddell's immediate emergence — GoldandBlack.com ($)
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
Purdue will develop comprehensive NIL plan with Altius Partners — PurdueSports.com
Volleyball: 'Backcourt kid' Marissa Hornung solidifies Purdue volleyball defense — Journal and Courier ($)
Soccer: Purdue travels to Notre Dame — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Steve Murphy (1950) Defensive Back, Football
Ed Patton (1953) Quarterback, Football
Seth Morris (1979) Offensive Tackle, Football
