{{ timeAgo('2021-09-01 22:29:49 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.2.2021

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Can Oregon State carry emerging defense from practice to game field? — The Oregonian

Beavers preparing for David Bell — Corvallis Gazette-Times

Jack Plummer gets his shot to open season as starter — GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: A pivotal season for Purdue, plus predictions — GoldandBlack.com ($)

GoldandBlack.com chat session: Expectations for the season and more — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Projected standings and predictions for each P5 conference — ESPN.com

Will Notre Dame take a step back? — Yahoo Sports

PURDUE RECRUITING

High ceiling awaits 2023 Purdue recruit Dillon ThienemanJournal and Courier ($)

Basketball: Notes on new Purdue target William Berg — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Weekly Word: Brian Waddell's immediate emergence — GoldandBlack.com ($)

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Purdue will develop comprehensive NIL plan with Altius Partners — PurdueSports.com

Volleyball: 'Backcourt kid' Marissa Hornung solidifies Purdue volleyball defense — Journal and Courier ($)

Soccer: Purdue travels to Notre Dame — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Steve Murphy (1950) Defensive Back, Football

Ed Patton (1953) Quarterback, Football

Seth Morris (1979) Offensive Tackle, Football

