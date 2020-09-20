 GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 9.21.2020
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-20 23:03:12 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.21.2020

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Purdue's 2020 Big Ten schedule appears favorable — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier

Purdue 41st in SP+ rankings — ESPN.com

Bowl Projections: Big Ten's return shakes up Playoff — CBS Sports

Gold and Black @ 30: 2018-2019 — GoldandBlack.com

Week 3 Roundup — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Saturday Simulcast: The best season openers — GoldandBlack.com

Nebraska's whining shows how far it's fallen — SI.com

Nebraska begged for football, and it's still mad — Yahoo Sports

Difference between football, basketball returns striking — SI.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

College basketball season will look very different — GoldandBlack.com

There's precedent for this college hoops season — ESPN.com

How successful will 2020-2021 be? — CBS Sports

Q&A: Dan Gavitt — CBS Sports

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Rusty Boykin (1952) Defensive Back, Football

Mike Barberich (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football

Andy Standifer (1976) Long Snapper, Football

Jody Goatley (1977) Defensive Tackle, Football

Shereka Wright (1981) Forward, Women's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}