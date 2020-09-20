GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 9.21.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 9.21.2020
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Purdue's 2020 Big Ten schedule appears favorable — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier
Purdue 41st in SP+ rankings — ESPN.com
Bowl Projections: Big Ten's return shakes up Playoff — CBS Sports
Gold and Black @ 30: 2018-2019 — GoldandBlack.com
Week 3 Roundup — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Saturday Simulcast: The best season openers — GoldandBlack.com
Nebraska's whining shows how far it's fallen — SI.com
Nebraska begged for football, and it's still mad — Yahoo Sports
Difference between football, basketball returns striking — SI.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
College basketball season will look very different — GoldandBlack.com
There's precedent for this college hoops season — ESPN.com
How successful will 2020-2021 be? — CBS Sports
Q&A: Dan Gavitt — CBS Sports
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Rusty Boykin (1952) Defensive Back, Football
Mike Barberich (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football
Andy Standifer (1976) Long Snapper, Football
Jody Goatley (1977) Defensive Tackle, Football
Shereka Wright (1981) Forward, Women's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.