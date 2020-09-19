 Purdue Boilermakers Football | Matt Light | Rod Woodson | Drew Brees
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-19 07:24:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Saturday Simulcast: The best season openers

Tom Dienhart and Alan Karpick
GoldandBlack.com

Dienhart and Karpick discuss the top season opener game over the past 50 years.

Purdue upset win at West Virginia in 1995 makes our list.

To listen: 

Click here!

{{ article.author_name }}