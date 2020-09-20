Gold and Black Illustrated is celebrating 30 years of publishing. Over the next last few months and for the next three weeks, we will continue our look at each publishing year, reflecting on some key moments.

Coach Jeff Brohm with Tyler Trent at the 2018 Purdue Challenge.

My memories of 2018-19 and what is relevant today

There was nothing quite like this year in our 30 years of publishing. I suppose one could say that for every year. But in our three decades, this was the year unlike any other in one true sense: It was the year that Purdue athletics became a national brand. And it happened in a series of moments. Fleeting moments. Rondale Moore earned the attention of the college football world with his first-half performance in his college debut on a Thursday night season-opening loss to Northwestern. Moore set the Purdue record for all-purpose yards, nearly in the first half alone. But 51 days later, he performed, in concert with his upstart teammates, to pull off one of the most stunning performances in Purdue football history. The Boilermakers' 49-20 upset of No. 2 Ohio State in a ESPN Saturday night prime-time game was only part of the story. Moore was unbelievable. His "spin to win" 43-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter was not only an exclamation point on an improbable victory, but it is without a doubt on the Mt. Rushmore of the most momentous plays in Purdue football history. But Moore's heroics and the play of his teammates took a back seat to the national drama that was Tyler Trent.

Rondale Moore's stunning fourth-quarter TD capped off Purdue's historic blowout of No. 2 Ohio State. (Purdue)

By now, every Purdue person knows the Trent story. And so does much of the world. I remember Tom Rinaldi's ESPN's piece on Trent reducing me to tears the morning of the game. It was a strange late October day with inordinately high winds, sort of a harbinger of the winter to come. I thought it improbable that Trent would make it to the game. We had contact with the family during the fall semester, as Trent was an intern with us, having left campus for home about three weeks earlier. It was grim. There was no way he was going to make it to the game. No way. But when I heard Trent had made it to the press box, it still didn't quite hit me that this might be a magical evening. I remember talking to Tyler in the suite, and him reminding me "heck yes, we are going to win tonight." and me thinking that the victory was in the fact he made it to the game. Those were the last face-to-face words I ever had with the kid. And he was a kid who would be gone from this Earth just over two months later. But whatever magic Tyler was able to weave on his Boilermakers that night, it was enough to last a lifetime for the rest of us.

Carsen Edwards and Ryan Cline. (AP)