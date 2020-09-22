GoldandBlack - University Book Store Headlines: 9.23.2020

University Book Store Headlines: 9.23.2020
PURDUE FOOTBALL
GoldandBlack.com Projected Depth Chart: Offense — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Mailbag: Does no fans mean no homefield advantage? — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue In The Pros: Week 2 — GoldandBlack.com
Inside the meeting that saved the Big Ten season — ESPN.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue's frontcourt brings more questions than answers — GoldandBlack.com ($)
Early look at Purdue basketball — Journal and Courier ($)
Inside the frenzy to save college basketball's season — ESPN.com
OTHER PURDUE SPORTS
NCAA moves fall championships to the spring — Journal and Courier
Golf: How Purdue's pros performed — PurdueSports.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Mike Frame (dec. 2016) (1946) Center, Football
Steve McKenzie (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football
Scott Craig (1961) Wide Receiver, Football
Brian Dapp (1966) Offensive Guard, Football
John Brugos (1967) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball
Mike Winger (1976) Strong Safety, Football
Nick Sweeney (1977) Offensive Tackle, Football
Tiara Murphy (1996) Guard, Women's Basketball
