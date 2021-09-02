 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-02 22:31:23 -0500') }} football Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.3.2021

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE FOOTBALL

The 3-2-1: Purdue-Oregon State week — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Matchup Preview: Purdue-Oregon State — GoldandBlack.com | Journal and Courier

Jeff Brohm: 'Now it's about going out there and cutting it loose' — GoldandBlack.com

Masks will be required in all public indoor spaces at stadium — GoldandBlack.com

With foundation in place, can Jonathan Smith make Year 4 a breakthrough for Oregon State? — The Oregonian

Big Ten Power Rankings — GoldandBlack.com

Thursday Night Live: Alan Karpick and Tom Dienhart on Purdue-Oregon State — GoldandBlack.com

What To Watch: Week 1 — Yahoo Sports

College Football Playoff expansion talks stalling — CBS Sports


PURDUE RECRUITING

BO: Weekend Purdue football visitors — GoldandBlack.com ($)

BO: William Berg and a big weekend basketball visitor — GoldandBlack.com ($)

Brady Allen has Gibson Southern well-armed for postseason — Colts.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

XXXXXXXXX

OTHER PURDUE SPORTS

Volleyball: Purdue stays perfect at UNLV — PurdueSports.com

Soccer: Boilermakers fall 1-0 at Notre Dame — PurdueSports.com

Cross country season begins at Valparaiso — PurdueSports.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Marion Griffin (1946) Offensive End, Football

Donn Smith (1949) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jim Renie (1949) Defensive Back, Football

Mike Renie (1949) Kicker, Football

Jeff Lee (1966) Cornerback, Football

Stephen Scheffler (1967) Center, Men's Basketball

Rick Smith (1969) Strong Safety, Football

Jay Wittig (1971) Defensive End, Football

Dartanian Sanders (1974) Fullback, Football

Rashad Frazier (1992) Defensive End, Football

Saturday, Sept. 4

Jesse Townsend (1956) Wide Receiver, Football

Steve Lavin (1964) Assistant Coach, Men's Basketball

John Morrell (1965) Offensive Tackle, Football

Daemeon Grier (1979) Defensive Tackle, Football

Travis Dorsch (1979) Kicker-Punter, Football

Joe Whitest (1984) Wide Receiver, Football

Cameron Cermin (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football

Elijah Ball (1999) Defensive Back, Football

Sunday, Sept. 5

Russell Cross (1961) Center/Forward, Men's Basketball

Rob Reynolds (1967) Offensive Tackle, Football

Dunyasha Yetts (1970) Wide Receiver, Football

C.J. Torres (1973) Wide Receiver, Football

Rosevelt Colvin (1977) Defensive End, Football

LaSalle Cooks (1989) Defensive Tackle, Football

Kurt Freytag (1990) Fullback, Football

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}