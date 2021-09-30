 University book store headlines | Purdue Boilermakers
University Book Store Headlines: 9.30.2021

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Johnson 310-pound cog in middle of rebuilt Purdue defense - GoldandBlack.com

Matchup Preview: Purdue-Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

GoldandBlack.com chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

Weekly Word: Purdue's defensive potential, pace and much more - GoldandBlack.com

The Bottom 25 - CBSSports.com

College athletes at private schools are employees who can unionize - CBSSports.com

College Football Playoff's Bill Hancock says group has 'luxury of time' to determine future format - ESPN.com

Taulia Tagovailoa is resurrecting Maryland's QB position - SI.com

Boilermakers look to clear Minnesota offensive hurdle - JCOnline.com

Three things to know about Purdue, the Gophers' opponent on Saturday - StarTribune.com

Gophers’ P.J. Fleck sticking with struggling QB Tanner Morgan against Purdue - PioneerPress.com

PURDUE BASKETBALL

GoldandBlack.com Gallery: Opening Day for Purdue basketball - GoldandBlack.com

NCAA to use 'March Madness' to help market Division I women's basketball tournament - ESPN.com

Walter Jordan bringing book-signing tour to Fort Wayne - FWbusiness.com

Doyel: Purdue has the most complete roster in college basketball - IndyStar.com

OLYMPIC/OTHER

Purdue athletics More Than a Game campaign surpasses $18 Million goal - PurdueSports.com

Purdue hosts No. 17 Michigan Thursday - PurdueSports.com

Purdue women's basketball investigation: No disciplinary action for Sharon Versyp; Terry Kix resigned - JCOnline.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Jay Mackey (1944) Center, Football

Kevin Motts (1957) Linebacker, Football

Bob DeBesse (1959) Assistant Coach, Football

Christan Graham (1984) Cornerback, Football

Logan Link (1988) Safety, Football

Willie Lane (1998) Defensive Line, Football

