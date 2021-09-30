University Book Store Headlines: 9.30.2021
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Johnson 310-pound cog in middle of rebuilt Purdue defense - GoldandBlack.com
Matchup Preview: Purdue-Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Weekly Word: Purdue's defensive potential, pace and much more - GoldandBlack.com
The Bottom 25 - CBSSports.com
College athletes at private schools are employees who can unionize - CBSSports.com
College Football Playoff's Bill Hancock says group has 'luxury of time' to determine future format - ESPN.com
Taulia Tagovailoa is resurrecting Maryland's QB position - SI.com
Boilermakers look to clear Minnesota offensive hurdle - JCOnline.com
Three things to know about Purdue, the Gophers' opponent on Saturday - StarTribune.com
Gophers’ P.J. Fleck sticking with struggling QB Tanner Morgan against Purdue - PioneerPress.com
PURDUE BASKETBALL
GoldandBlack.com Gallery: Opening Day for Purdue basketball - GoldandBlack.com
NCAA to use 'March Madness' to help market Division I women's basketball tournament - ESPN.com
Walter Jordan bringing book-signing tour to Fort Wayne - FWbusiness.com
Doyel: Purdue has the most complete roster in college basketball - IndyStar.com
OLYMPIC/OTHER
Purdue athletics More Than a Game campaign surpasses $18 Million goal - PurdueSports.com
Purdue hosts No. 17 Michigan Thursday - PurdueSports.com
Purdue women's basketball investigation: No disciplinary action for Sharon Versyp; Terry Kix resigned - JCOnline.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Jay Mackey (1944) Center, Football
Kevin Motts (1957) Linebacker, Football
Bob DeBesse (1959) Assistant Coach, Football
Christan Graham (1984) Cornerback, Football
Logan Link (1988) Safety, Football
Willie Lane (1998) Defensive Line, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.