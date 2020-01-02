News More News
University Bookstore Headlines: 01.03.2020

Purdue Basketball

Purdue outlasts Minnesota in double OT - GoldandBlack.com

Breakdown: Purdue's double-OT win vs. Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

Twin City Superstore Video: Painter, players on Minnesota win - GoldandBlack.com

First thoughts and game thread: Purdue vs. Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

Stat Blast: Purdue-Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue tops Minnesota - JCOnline.com

Purdue's NCAA resume - GoldandBlack.com

Gophers fall in 2 OTs at Purdue - StarTribune.com

Minnesota drops double-OT heartbreaker at Purdue - TheGopherReport.com

Purdue Football

Diaco named defensive coordinator - PurdueSports.com

Exit Interview: S Navon Mosley - GoldandBlack.com

Ole Miss hires former Maryland coach DJ Durkin - USAToday.com

Brock solid: A look at Spack's successful tenure at Illinois State - Pantagraph.com

Frank Kmet's son will enter NFL draft - ESPN.com

Kiffin hires ex-Maryland coach DJ Durkin - ESPN.com

Delany reflects on his career - CBSSports.com

Tennessee pulls off fourth-quarter rally to shock Indiana in Gator Bowl - USAToday

Olympic/Other

Women's swimming: Winter training trip blog - PurdueSports.com

Baseball: Plawecki set to sign with Red Sox - PurdueSports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

January 3

Hank Stram (dec.) (1923) Assistant Coach, Football

Sam Longmire (1943) Offensive End, Football

Robert Jones (1958) Defensive Line, Football

Jim Everett (1963) Quarterback, Football

Jason Houston (1964) Linebacker, Football

Ken Kushner (1967) Defensive Tackle, Football

January 4

Ronnie Hughes (1943) Guard, Men's Basketball

Ken Hayes (1947) Defensive End, Football

Brent Myers (1951) Offensive Tackle, Football

Dick Keys (1955) Defensive Back, Football

Jerome King (1955) Defensive Back, Football

Jim Rowinski (1961) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

Vince Panfil (1963) Offensive Guard, Football

Derek Wimberly (1964) Defensive Tackle, Football

January 5

Rick Mount (1947) Guard, Men's Basketball

Pat Stillwagon (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football

Brock Spack (1962) Linebacker, Football

Caleb Terbush (1990) Quarterback, Football

