Offensive answers have been difficult for Purdue to come by on the road - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue to wear, auction off #HammerDownCancer jerseys vs. Wisconsin on Jan. 24. Auction site / info: 🔗: https://t.co/3zdvHyz1ZG pic.twitter.com/ZxYXiUscNq

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.