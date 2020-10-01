GoldandBlack - Arni's Birthday Zoom: Ryne Smith

Arni's Birthday Zoom: Ryne Smith
To listen: Click here.
Ryne Smith turns 31 today (Oct. 1, 2020). We celebrate Ryne's birthday with a conversation about what the former standout guard is up to.
Smith talks about his family life, serving as an assistant for Carson Cunningham at Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas and what growing up in a basketball family means to his career.
Other Birthday Zoom interviews: Frank Kendrick (9/11/2020) | Akin Ayodele (9/17/2020) | Brandon McKnight (9/25/2020)
