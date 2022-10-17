Big Ten Power Poll: I'll have a tall, cool glass of Maize Kool-Aid, please
Week Seven is in the books. Where's your school?
1. Ohio State (6-0): Brutus spent the off week posing in the mirror. You know he did. I would have.
Last week: Off
Up next: Iowa
2. Michigan: (7-0) I'll have a tall, cool glass of Maize Kool-Aid, please.
Last week: Penn State, W, 41-17
Up next: Michigan State (Oct. 29)
3. Illinois (6-1): OK, I did it last night: I added the Bret Bielema orange windbreaker to my Amazon shopping cart. Pressing "buy" now.
Last week: Minnesota, W, 26-14
Up next: at Nebraska (Oct. 29)
4. Penn State: (5-1) We all learned something last week: The Nits aren't elite. It's Outback Bowl or bust ... or whatever the Outback Bowl is called now. I'm not looking it up.
Last week: at Michigan, L, 41-17
Up next: Minnesota
5. Purdue: (5-2): I'm flummoxed: Should teams fear the Boilermakers? A little help, please.
Last week: Nebraska, W, 43-37
Up next: at Wisconsin
6. Maryland (5-2): Sending a Facebook-style "thoughts and prayers" to QB Taulia Tagovailoa. Hope you're OK.
Last week: at Indiana, W, 38-33
Up next: Northwestern
7. Iowa (3-3): I have a new favorite thing: Brian Ferentz press conferences. They'll make you laugh, cry ... great theatre! Bravo!
Last week: Off
Up next: at Ohio State
8. Minnesota (4-2): A trip to Penn State is not the place to convalesce from a two-game skid.
Last week: at Illinois, L, 26-14
Up next: at Penn State
9. Wisconsin (3-4): In case you're wondering: The last time Bucky missed a bowl was 2001. Carry on.
Last week: at Michigan State, L, 34-28 OT
Up next: Purdue
10. Nebraska (3-4): Trey Palmer. That's it. That's my comment.
Last week: at Purdue, L, 43-37
Up next: Illinois (Oct. 29)
11. Indiana (3-4): The Hoosiers did beat Illinois this year. So, IU has that going for it ... which is nice.
Last week: Maryland, L, 38-33
Up next: at Rutgers
12. Rutgers (3-3): Missing: offense. If found, please call Greg S. at 1-800-HELP-NOW
Last week: Off
Up next: Indiana
13. Michigan State (3-4): Reports of Sparty's demise are at least slightly exaggerated.
Last week: Wisconsin, W, 34-28 OT
Up next: at Michigan (Oct. 29)
14. Northwestern (1-5): Hello down there! Need anything? A blanket? Lantern?
Last week: Off
Up next: at Maryland
