Week Nine is in the books. Where's your school?

1. Ohio State (8-0): J.T. Tuimoloau is going to be in the NFL before we learn how to pronounce his name. Let's just go with "JTT." Make that "Mr. JTT." Sir.



Last week: at Penn State, W, 44-31

Up next: at Northwestern

2. Michigan (8-0): While everyone zigs with pretty passes, the Wolverines zag with a ground-pounding run game. Fascinating.



Last week: Michigan State, W, 29-7



Up next: at Rutgers

3. Illinois (7-1): Bret Bielema is 10-3 in his last 13 games as Illini coach. Meatball subs for everyone!

Last week: at Nebraska, W, 26-9

Up next: Michigan State

4. Penn State (6-2): You are what your record says you are: James Franklin is 1-10 vs. AP Top 5 teams as Nittany Lions head coach. (Sigh)



Last week: Ohio State, L, 44-31

Up next: at Indiana

5. Maryland (6-2): If not for Bret Bielema, Mike Locksley would be the Big Ten Coach of the Year, right? Right.



Last week: OFF

Up next: at Wisconsin

6. Wisconsin (4-4): Does the "Want Ad" for a head coach really need to be posted?

Last week: OFF

Up next: Maryland

7. Purdue: (5-3): I sure hope Jeff Brohm gives Kirk Ferentz a Harry's Chocolate Shop T-shirt or a six pack of Triple XXX root beer as thanks for Charlie Jones. Would be the thing to do.



Last week: OFF

Up next: Iowa

8. Iowa (4-4): Thirty-three points?! You know what I'm thinking? Time to give Brian Ferentz an extension and a raise.

Last week: Northwestern, W, 33-13

Up next: at Purdue

9. Minnesota (5-3): Will the Gophers win the West? Magic 8 Ball says "concentrate and ask again."

Last week: Rutgers, W, 31-0

Up next: at Nebraska

10. Rutgers (4-4): What does Greg Schiano hand out for Halloween? Nails. Long, sharp nails.



Last week: at Minnesota, L, 31-0

Up next: Michigan

11. Nebraska (3-5): You know Trev Alberts is sliding into Chris Klieman's DMs.



Last week: Illinois, L, 26-9

Up next: Minnesota

12. Michigan State (3-5): Speechless ...



Last week: at Michigan, L, 29-7



Up next: at Illinois

13. Indiana (3-5): Remember when the Hoosiers were 3-0?

Last week: OFF

Up next: Penn State

14. Northwestern (1-7): Can the Wildcats play every game with a running clock?

Last week: at Iowa, L, 33-13

Up next: Ohio State