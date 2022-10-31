Big Ten Power Poll: It's 1970s all over with Big Two ... and everyone else
POLLS: Preseason | Week One | Week Two | Week Three | Week Four | Week Five | Week Six | Week Seven | Week Eight
Week Nine is in the books. Where's your school?
1. Ohio State (8-0): J.T. Tuimoloau is going to be in the NFL before we learn how to pronounce his name. Let's just go with "JTT." Make that "Mr. JTT." Sir.
Last week: at Penn State, W, 44-31
Up next: at Northwestern
2. Michigan (8-0): While everyone zigs with pretty passes, the Wolverines zag with a ground-pounding run game. Fascinating.
Last week: Michigan State, W, 29-7
Up next: at Rutgers
3. Illinois (7-1): Bret Bielema is 10-3 in his last 13 games as Illini coach. Meatball subs for everyone!
Last week: at Nebraska, W, 26-9
Up next: Michigan State
4. Penn State (6-2): You are what your record says you are: James Franklin is 1-10 vs. AP Top 5 teams as Nittany Lions head coach. (Sigh)
Last week: Ohio State, L, 44-31
Up next: at Indiana
5. Maryland (6-2): If not for Bret Bielema, Mike Locksley would be the Big Ten Coach of the Year, right? Right.
Last week: OFF
Up next: at Wisconsin
6. Wisconsin (4-4): Does the "Want Ad" for a head coach really need to be posted?
Last week: OFF
Up next: Maryland
7. Purdue: (5-3): I sure hope Jeff Brohm gives Kirk Ferentz a Harry's Chocolate Shop T-shirt or a six pack of Triple XXX root beer as thanks for Charlie Jones. Would be the thing to do.
Last week: OFF
Up next: Iowa
8. Iowa (4-4): Thirty-three points?! You know what I'm thinking? Time to give Brian Ferentz an extension and a raise.
Last week: Northwestern, W, 33-13
Up next: at Purdue
9. Minnesota (5-3): Will the Gophers win the West? Magic 8 Ball says "concentrate and ask again."
Last week: Rutgers, W, 31-0
Up next: at Nebraska
10. Rutgers (4-4): What does Greg Schiano hand out for Halloween? Nails. Long, sharp nails.
Last week: at Minnesota, L, 31-0
Up next: Michigan
11. Nebraska (3-5): You know Trev Alberts is sliding into Chris Klieman's DMs.
Last week: Illinois, L, 26-9
Up next: Minnesota
12. Michigan State (3-5): Speechless ...
Last week: at Michigan, L, 29-7
Up next: at Illinois
13. Indiana (3-5): Remember when the Hoosiers were 3-0?
Last week: OFF
Up next: Penn State
14. Northwestern (1-7): Can the Wildcats play every game with a running clock?
Last week: at Iowa, L, 33-13
Up next: Ohio State
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2022. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.