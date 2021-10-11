Big Ten power poll: It's Iowa's world ... and we're all living in it
Week Seven is upon us. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.
1. Iowa (6-0): Go ahead and make hotel reservations for Indianapolis in early December.
This week: Purdue
Up next: at Wisconsin (Oct. 30)
2. Penn State (5-1): If Sean Clifford doesn't get hurt, do the Nittany Lions win in Iowa City? Discuss among yourselves.
This week: OFF
Up next: Illinois (Oct. 23)
3. Ohio State (5-1): Brutus will spend his off week posing in mirror. Can't say I blame him.
This week: OFF
Up next: at Indiana (Oct. 23)
4. Michigan (6-0): How many days until the Ohio State game?
This week: OFF
Up next: Northwestern (Oct. 23)
5. Michigan State (6-0): Does anyone still think MSU overpaid for Mel Tucker? Didn't think so.
This week: at Indiana
Up next: Michigan (Oct. 30)
6. Minnesota (3-2): I never thought it would happen. But, it has: I'm all out of nautical references.
This week: Nebraska
Up next: Maryland
7. Wisconsin (2-3): Welcome to the "It's time to get fat and happy" portion of the schedule.
This week: Army
Up next: at Purdue
8. Maryland (4-2): Remember when the Terps were 4-0? Neither do we.
This week: OFF
Up next: at Minnesota (Oct. 23)
9. Rutgers (3-3): Thank you, sir! May I have another?
This week: at Northwestern
Up next: at Illinois (Oct. 30)
10. Nebraska (3-4): Is it OK to feel sorry for the Huskers? 'Cause, I kinda do.
This week: at Minnesota
Up next: Purdue (Oct. 30)
11. Purdue (3-2): Betcha didn't know that Purdue is 3-1 vs. Iowa in the Jeff Brohm era.
This week: at Iowa
Up next: Wisconsin
12. Illinois (2-5): Let's go ahead and ask the question: Will the Illini win another game?
This week: OFF
Up next: at Penn State (Oct. 23)
13. Indiana (2-3): The good news: IU didn't lose on Saturday. It didn't play, either, but don't ruin this moment for me.
This week: Michigan State
Up next: Ohio State
14. Northwestern (2-3): Anyone save Mike Hankwitz's cell?
This week: Rutgers
Up next: at Michigan
