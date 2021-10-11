 Big Ten power rankings
Big Ten power poll: It's Iowa's world ... and we're all living in it

Michigan and Jim Harbaugh are one-half of an unbeaten Big Ten duo in the Mitten State.
Michigan and Jim Harbaugh are one-half of an unbeaten Big Ten duo in the Mitten State. (USA Today)

Week Seven is upon us. Let's take the Big Ten's temperature.

1. Iowa (6-0): Go ahead and make hotel reservations for Indianapolis in early December.

This week: Purdue

Up next: at Wisconsin (Oct. 30)

2. Penn State (5-1): If Sean Clifford doesn't get hurt, do the Nittany Lions win in Iowa City? Discuss among yourselves.

This week: OFF

Up next: Illinois (Oct. 23)

3. Ohio State (5-1): Brutus will spend his off week posing in mirror. Can't say I blame him.

This week: OFF

Up next: at Indiana (Oct. 23)

4. Michigan (6-0): How many days until the Ohio State game?

This week: OFF

Up next: Northwestern (Oct. 23)

5. Michigan State (6-0): Does anyone still think MSU overpaid for Mel Tucker? Didn't think so.

This week: at Indiana

Up next: Michigan (Oct. 30)

6. Minnesota (3-2): I never thought it would happen. But, it has: I'm all out of nautical references.

This week: Nebraska

Up next: Maryland

7. Wisconsin (2-3): Welcome to the "It's time to get fat and happy" portion of the schedule.

This week: Army

Up next: at Purdue

8. Maryland (4-2): Remember when the Terps were 4-0? Neither do we.

This week: OFF

Up next: at Minnesota (Oct. 23)

9. Rutgers (3-3): Thank you, sir! May I have another?

This week: at Northwestern

Up next: at Illinois (Oct. 30)

10. Nebraska (3-4): Is it OK to feel sorry for the Huskers? 'Cause, I kinda do.

This week: at Minnesota

Up next: Purdue (Oct. 30)

11. Purdue (3-2): Betcha didn't know that Purdue is 3-1 vs. Iowa in the Jeff Brohm era.

This week: at Iowa

Up next: Wisconsin

12. Illinois (2-5): Let's go ahead and ask the question: Will the Illini win another game?

This week: OFF

Up next: at Penn State (Oct. 23)

13. Indiana (2-3): The good news: IU didn't lose on Saturday. It didn't play, either, but don't ruin this moment for me.

This week: Michigan State

Up next: Ohio State

14. Northwestern (2-3): Anyone save Mike Hankwitz's cell?

This week: Rutgers

Up next: at Michigan

