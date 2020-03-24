MORE 2020 WALK-ONS: QB Jack Albers | LB Hayden Ellinger | LB Zac Tuinei | OL Gus German | QB Andrew Hobson | K Edward Dellinger | RB Caleb Lahey | RB Marquis Munoz | K Caleb Krockover | WR Daniel Roach



The chance to study engineering and punt for a Big Ten school was too good of an opportunity for Brendan Cropsey to pass up. So, when Purdue offered the chance to be a preferred walk-on in Febraury, the Saline (Mich.) High product took it.

When he arrives in the fall, Cropsey will join a Boilermaker punting unit that includes sophomore Brooks Cormier and junior Zac Collins.

"I was pretty unrecruited as a senior," said Cropsey. "When I was applying to colleges, me and my family came to Purdue a few times because I want to be an engineer. Purdue has an amazing engineering school. We loved West Lafayette. A month or so later, a Purdue coach reached out to me. We talked, they looked at my film and offered me a spot. It is a perfect fit for me athletically and academically. We are super excited."

Kicking for a standout Saline High program that plays in Michigan's largest class, the 6-0, 180-pound Cropsey didn't have a lot of opportunities to punt in 2019. He hit five of six field-goal attempts, including a game-winning 43-yarder, and made 52-of-55 extra points with four punts inside the 20-yard line.

Cropsey was all-conference as a kicker and punter this season, honorable mention all-state and named to the Mlive.com Dream Team for the Ann Arbor area.

"I am more of a big-leg guy," said Cropsey. "I can punt long or punt with touch. For most punters, you have to be able to do both."