MORE: Chris Kramer | Jim Everett | Tim Stratton | Rodney Carter | Ryan Russell | Mike Phipps | Jim Schwantz | Dustin Keller | JaJuan Johnson | Troy Lewis | Ray Wallace | Shawn McCarthy | Mel McCants

The year was 1980, and Steve Bryant wanted to be part of Purdue's pass-happy offense.

What wideout wouldn't? Bryant was a touted junior-college prospect from Los Angeles who knew all about Mark Herrmann and the Boilermakers' 10-win team in 1979. So, he signed with Purdue and coach Jim Young.

Bryant became an instant hit in 1980 when he teammed with fellow wideout Bart Burrell. That year, Bryant had 50 receptions for 892 yards and four TDs, averaging 17.8 yards per catch for a team that went 9-3 (7-1 Big Ten) and beat Missouri in the Liberty Bowl.

In 1981 as a senior, Bryant took his game to another level. He led Purdue with 60 catches for 971 yards and 11 TDs, averaging 16.2 yards per grab. The 11 touchdown receptions are still sixth-most in a season in school annals. Against Michigan State as a senior in 1981, Bryant caught three touchdown passes. That year, Bryant was first-team All-Big Ten and team MVP for 5-6 squad.

The 6-2, 195-pound Bryant entered 2019 ranked No. 14 in school history in career receiving yards with 1,863 despite playing just two seasons in West Lafayette, making 110 catches. And his 15 TD receptions still rank No. 12.



In the spring of 1982, Bryant was a fourth-round selection in the NFL draft by the Houston Oilers. He played four years with the Oilers before concluding his career in 1987 with the Indianapolis Colts. Bryant finished his NFL career with 36 catches for 501 yards (13.9 ypc). His best season was in 1984 with the Oilers, when Bryant made 19 catches for 278 yards (14.6 ypc).

GoldandBlack.com caught with the 60-year-old Bryant recently.

GoldandBlack.com: What are you up to now?

Bryant: I played four years with Houston and one year with Indianapolis. I then got into the risk-management business with Equifax, almost 30 years in the risk management division as VP of operations. Equifax left the state. So, instead of being transferred to Buffalo, N.Y., I started my own company in 2013. It is in collections. I am owner and CEO of Bryco Solutions.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you have children?

Bryant: Two sons and a daughter and step daughter.

GoldandBlack.com: What was your football background?

Bryant: I am from Los Angeles. I didn’t really play football in high school, but I did in junior college. I was a good track guy, long jumping and high jumping. It was a huge difference going from my junior college to Purdue. It was a great experience for me. It was a great opportunity to figure out who I was. Coming out of high school, I had a scholarship to San Jose State to run track. But I broke my ankle in the city meet and the scholarship disappeared and I had to start over. That’s when I decided to play football at Southwest JC. Big Ten schools were just starting the process of recruiting junior college transfers about a year or two before I came. They were looking for some more experienced players. We gave them a different type of outlook.

GoldandBlack.com: How did you end up at Purdue?

Bryant: I was recruited by USC, UCLA, Washington and by Alabama. I had major colleges after me because of my speed. I got it down to UCLA, Washington and Purdue. I chose Purdue because the year before I had two classmates, Rob Thomas and James Looney, go to Purdue. They said I needed to come there, plus I had the opportunity to play with Mark Herrmann. So, I signed. James was a beast. He could have gone anywhere, but he was just 6-1 but was a fierce competitor.

GoldandBlack.com: What did you like most about your Purdue experience?

Bryant: What got me going, we had an excellent offense. Playing with Mark Herrmann and Scott Campbell and Dave Young, it was a different kind of offense and it inspired me and got me going. Being in an environment where you catch a lot of passes and get on TV and get an education, it got me going in the right direction.

GoldandBlack.com: What are your memories from Purdue's 15-14 win vs. Notre Dame in 1981 when you made a last-second TD catch and subsequent winning two-point catch?

Bryant: We were down, if I recall, six points. No one remembers, but I caught a pass for like 30 yards (42 yards) to get us down there before the touchdown catch (on fourth down). We ran an in-and-out to score and ran the exact same play to the other side (for the two-point conversion). The ball was kind of high and outside. Catching that pass, my eyes opened up, they carried me off the field. I was thinking, 'Wow, I don’t remember this in Los Angeles.' Anytime you beat Notre Dame, it’s big. Most thought they were gonna beat up on us, but it wasn’t gonna happen that day.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you stay in touch with old teammates?

Bryant: I talk to some guys. We have a reunion each year, Eric Jordan, Calvin Clark, Donnie Anderson, Chris Prince, we all meet. Each person gets one year to plan events for family and wives. We want to stay in contact and reflect on what we did.

GoldandBlack.com: What was your NFL experience like?

Bryant: I had some success, but I was kind of disappointed. I was used to having seven or eight passes thrown to me each game. When I got to Houston, if I got two passes thrown to me each game, I was lucky. A receiver who was playing with Earl Campbell was gonna block. Or you are not gonna play. I felt like I didn’t really flourish in the NFL. I never got into a system where they were throwing. After I retired, they got into the Run-and-Shoot. But it was a fun experience I can share with my kids, family and friends. I never got the chance to show what I can do. One year, I was the second-leading receiver on my team with 19 catches. I used to have that in two games at Purdue. But it was a great experience. And I started to get hurt, I hurt my knee blocking for Earl. I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything.

GoldandBlack.com: Talk about the time you went on a game show.

Bryant: I was on Press Your Luck. I went on and won $16,000, a boat, a pool table. I was on for three days. They just started the game show again and I tried out. I interviewed, but they haven’t gotten back to me. I am hoping for a re-do.

GoldandBlack.com: Anything you want to say about your Purdue days?

Bryant: I wanna thank Purdue for the opportunity. I pay my John Purdue Club dues. I don’t know where I would be without Purdue. I wanna give back. I really appreciate it. My coach, Jim Young, looked out for me. I wanna thank the coaches and players. It was great to get an education and play. I was back for the Michigan game a few years ago. I took my wife by Tarkington Hall where I lived. I am blessed to be alive. I weigh 208 pounds, my body and mind are right. I can’t complain. I am doing well.