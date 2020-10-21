Karlaftis: 'We're really excited to get after it on Saturday'
The season finally has arrived. And George Karlaftis can't wait to get started.
"These past few months, just not for us, but for everyone, really, around the world have been crazy," Karlaftis said after practice on Wednesday. "And then when it comes to us, there's been some ups and downs with them canceling the season, bringing it back. A lot of what-ifs and all that kind of stuff. It's been a whirlwind. We're really excited to get after it on Saturday, and I can't wait."
The sophomore is looking to build off a sensation debut in 2019. He arrived amid great hype from nearby West Lafayette High School. And Karlaftis didn’t disappoint as a true freshman. He earned Freshman All-American honors after ranking first among Big Ten freshmen in sacks and 11th overall in the conference with 7.5. He was third in the league in tackles for loss with 17.0. Football is important to Karlaftis, and his work ethic reflects that.
"He loves football," said first-year defensive line coach Terrance Jamison. "He's a guy that always wants to come in and find out how to improve his game. And that's one of the things I expected coming back to the Big Ten, guys that love football. It's all about ball, it's all about the trenches in the d-line room. He shows up to practice, always wants to get better. And, you know, he keeps working himself to improve every single snap he's out there.”
Karlaftis will get a good test this Saturday when Iowa visits for the season opener. Hawkeye watchers think this line could be very good. And it begins with 6-3, 289-pound sophomore Tyler Linderbaum, who could be the top center in the Kirk Ferentz’s era. How will he fare vs. Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal? But the tackles for Iowa are very good, too. And that’s who Karlaftis will battle
The 6-5, 270-pound Karlaftis will line up vs. Alaric Jackson (left) and Coy Cronk (right). And it will be a good test of his development. What has he been focusing on?
“Just really focusing on the stuff that I didn't think I did really well last year,” said Karlaftis. “You know, trying to learn the defense, honing in on technique and little things like watching film and getting stuff from film study. So, just in general, improving.”
How would Karlaftis describe the new Purdue defense of coordinator Bob Diaco?
"It's a shutout defense," he said. "It's bend-don't-break. Just putting it real simply and pretty concisely. I'd say bend-but-don't break."
West Lafayette High vs. Central Catholic High
Saturday will feature a taste of Tippecanoe County with West Lafayette High product George Karlaftis and battling Central Catholic High product Coy Cronk.
"I personally have a lot of respect for Coy," said Karlaftis, "and what he's done. And as a team, we have a lot of respect for Iowa, their whole program and especially their offensive line. It's kind of what they do. So, we're ready for every single person, and I'm really excited to get after him."
The 6-5, 270-pound Karlaftis is a star on the rise at defensive end, while the 6-5, 305-pound Cronk is a grad transfer from Indiana in his final season who will start at right tackle. He is coming off a bad ankle injury in 2019 and missed the last eight games.
"We're gonna have stuff where I am lined up against him, for sure," said Karlaftis, who also at times on Saturday will battle Iowa star left tackle Alaric Jackson.
Karlaftis and Cronk were in high school for just one season: 2015. And Karlaftis doesn't recall lining up vs. Cronk when he was a freshman and Cronk was a senior that season.
"I'm not sure," said Karlaftis. "That was my freshman year in high school, his senior year, I was more of a special teams-type of guy my freshman year. I was newer to the game. I remember watching him and getting ready for him and watching him just live. And he was really good. He did what he did really well. He's a tremendous athlete and a great football player. Again, I'm excited to get after it with him on Saturday."
Iowa offensive challenges
Iowa’s offense teems with potential and will challenge a Purdue defense that is adapting to new coordinator Bob Diaco and his revised scheme—believed to be a 3-4 base. What will define this Purdue defense?
"Energy and effort and the intensity we play with and the attention to detail that we play with," said co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter after practice on Wednesday."
Spencer Petras is a first-year starter at quarterback for Iowa, but the 6-5 California kid has program-watchers excited. The redshirt sophomore has a strong arm, and attended the same high school (Marin Catholic) as L.A. Rams quarterback Jared Goff.
The line will be vintage Hawkeye tough led by sophomore Tyler Linderbaum, who may be the top center in the Big Ten. Senior left tackle Alaric Jackson is a future pro, while grad transfer right tackle Coy Cronk is a brawler. They will block for three good backs: Tyler Goodson, Mekhi Sargent, Ivory Kelly-Martin.
And then there are the wideouts, which never have been deeper or more talented under Kirk Ferentz. There’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Nico Ragaini, Brandon Smith and Tyrone Tracy, Jr. And the Hawkeyes always have a good tight end. Sam LaPorta is the man in 2020.
"They got a great, great corps of receivers," said Poindexter. "Iowa does a great job of coaching. Each year, they really identify their team and what their best weapons are and they've been doing it for years."
