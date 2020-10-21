The season finally has arrived. And George Karlaftis can't wait to get started.

"These past few months, just not for us, but for everyone, really, around the world have been crazy," Karlaftis said after practice on Wednesday. "And then when it comes to us, there's been some ups and downs with them canceling the season, bringing it back. A lot of what-ifs and all that kind of stuff. It's been a whirlwind. We're really excited to get after it on Saturday, and I can't wait."

The sophomore is looking to build off a sensation debut in 2019. He arrived amid great hype from nearby West Lafayette High School. And Karlaftis didn’t disappoint as a true freshman. He earned Freshman All-American honors after ranking first among Big Ten freshmen in sacks and 11th overall in the conference with 7.5. He was third in the league in tackles for loss with 17.0. Football is important to Karlaftis, and his work ethic reflects that.

"He loves football," said first-year defensive line coach Terrance Jamison. "He's a guy that always wants to come in and find out how to improve his game. And that's one of the things I expected coming back to the Big Ten, guys that love football. It's all about ball, it's all about the trenches in the d-line room. He shows up to practice, always wants to get better. And, you know, he keeps working himself to improve every single snap he's out there.”

Karlaftis will get a good test this Saturday when Iowa visits for the season opener. Hawkeye watchers think this line could be very good. And it begins with 6-3, 289-pound sophomore Tyler Linderbaum, who could be the top center in the Kirk Ferentz’s era. How will he fare vs. Purdue defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal? But the tackles for Iowa are very good, too. And that’s who Karlaftis will battle

The 6-5, 270-pound Karlaftis will line up vs. Alaric Jackson (left) and Coy Cronk (right). And it will be a good test of his development. What has he been focusing on?



“Just really focusing on the stuff that I didn't think I did really well last year,” said Karlaftis. “You know, trying to learn the defense, honing in on technique and little things like watching film and getting stuff from film study. So, just in general, improving.”

How would Karlaftis describe the new Purdue defense of coordinator Bob Diaco?



"It's a shutout defense," he said. "It's bend-don't-break. Just putting it real simply and pretty concisely. I'd say bend-but-don't break."