It all starts up front for any defense. And Purdue’s unit has a chance to be solid--maybe even a cut above--at the point of attack.

Something to watch for this spring will be how new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco uses his personnel. The veteran has favored a three-man front in previous stops but also liberally has used a four-man line. How will Diaco deploy his personnel?