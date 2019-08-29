Nevada running game vs. Purdue against the run

Sophomore Toa Taua had a impactful rookie year as he was recognized by the Mountain West as the top rookie. Built like a bowling ball, he can take defenders with him, and it is always a concern in the first game how well teams will tackle. Even with Taua's production last year, the Wolf Pack ranked just 92nd nationally and it has to replace three starting offensive linemen. This should bode well for Purdue as the Boilermakers look to improve from their 71st ranking against the run in 2018.

Nevada passing game versus Purdue against the pass

Coach Jay Norvell's "air raid" offense was pretty productive last year with a veteran quarterback ranking 24th nationally in passing offense (279 yards per game), but just 78th in efficiency. The Boilermakers were at the bottom nationally in pass defense (127th) and this has been a focus of the off-season in terms of improving the pass rush. The fact that Carson Strong has thrown just one pass as a collegian seems to give Purdue hope for controlling the Wolf Pack attack, but it is truly an unknown. The Nevada receivers have a reputation for having good hands, and Strong threw for nearly 70 percent completions in high school. Will Purdue be able to get pressure on Strong, who is not known as being mobile? That likely will determine how this category goes.

Purdue running game vs. Nevada against the run

The injury to Tario Fuller was a setback, but Purdue has at least two capable backs in Xander Horvath and King Doerue. It will be an interesting story line to see how Purdue works to establish the run, but one can reasonably assume that against the Wolf Pack's 3-3-5 setup, Coach Jeff Brohm will try to run in the creases and up the middle when possible. Doerue is an impressive looking freshman, and Horvath is dependable as a blocker as much as a ball carrier. It should not be a surprise if the Boilermakers run the ball a bit "Moore" early...including getting the splendid sophomore a touch or two out of the backfield. The offensive line is the season's biggest question, but it should be able to more than hold its own against a Nevada front that will be one of the smallest it sees in 2019.

Purdue passing game versus Nevada against the pass

The Wolf Pack are not known for bringing lots of pressure and this is not a physically imposing defense with only one projected starting defender over 6-foot-1, and most are under 6-feet. Nevada could be susceptible to a running quarterback, though it would be surprising if Elijah Sindelar runs much. But the storyline is how will Purdue's talented, but young, receivers do in their debut? Brohm has shown a desire to let his playmakers make an impact as early in their careers as possible with Moore in 2018, and this will be the part of the game that will most capture the fans' attention. Timing is everything, and if Sindelar gets in a rhythm, and Purdue's offensive line does its job, it should be a productive night for the offense. And don't forget senior tight end Brycen Hopkins. The Wolf Pack's defensive scheme may leave the middle in the passing game wide open.

Special teams

Kicker J.D. Dellinger has been widely praised by the coaching staff as having increased his range and his accuracy. True freshman punter Brooks Cormier will need to get over the presumed first game jitters. At 6-5, he sure makes for an interesting option if a fake is in the cards. Although it might be a little early for tricks for Cormier, Brohm is unpredictable in these situations. In the return game, Moore should give Purdue an advantage against just about anyone. And Friday night should not be an exception. Still, the first game and the lack of doing a lot of live special teams coverage work can cause one to have some trepidation, but that goes for both teams.

Intangibles