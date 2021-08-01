 Play or redshirt | Purdue football | linebackers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-01 10:12:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Play or redshirt: Forecasting the freshman linebacker

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Yanni Karlaftis is a near lock to at least play as a backup linebacker in 2021. Could he start at some point?
Yanni Karlaftis is a near lock to at least play as a backup linebacker in 2021. Could he start at some point? (The Wolverine)

MORE PLAY OR REDSHIRT: Offensive line | Receivers | Running backs | Tight end | Defensive line

This unit has potential, but it also has a lot to prove.

Like every other position on the defense, this one has a new coach: Brad Lambert.

Lambert brings a wealth of experience to West Lafayette, have served as a defensive coordinator at several stops during his career while also being head coach at Charlotte.

Purdue suffered just one loss from its 2020 linebacker unit, but it was a big one: Derrick Barnes, the team leader in tackles last year who was a fourth-round pick of the Lions. He was a heart-and-soul player who spilled his guts on the field.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}