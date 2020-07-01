When Elijah Sindelar opted not to use the sixth season of eligibility he was awarded last year, that threw the door open on competition.



Sindelar was Purdue’s season-opening starter each of the last three seasons. Now, for the first time since 2016, the Boilermakers will have a different season-opening starter.



No doubt, Purdue would have liked Sindelar back. Why not? He knew the offense and has a strong arm along with experience. But Sindelar’s issue was injury. He just couldn’t stay healthy. Concussion and shoulder injuries got him in 2019, when he played just four games. Earlier in his career, Sindelar had knee issues.

Now what happens at quarterback for the Boilermakers? This is a position that appears to be trending toward more a dual-threat under Jeff Brohm. But make no mistake about it: Any Brohm quarterback will need the ability to throw the ball vertically.

