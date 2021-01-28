Position review: Defensive tackle
MORE: Running backs | Receivers | Offensive line | Quarterbacks | Tight ends | Linebackers | Safeties | Cornerbacks
There’s potential here, but work to do, as well.
Purdue landed a gem in d-line coach Mark Hagen, who will get the most out of the talent that’s on hand. And he has some nice options to work with, beginning with Anthony Watts.
Here's a look back at the position in 2020, as well as a preview of what's to come.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news