Do not disturb. That's J.D. Dellinger's request when he is getting ready to kick a field goal.

“I like to be left alone,” he said. “Let me focus. Let me do my part for this team.”

So far in 2019, Dellinger has done more than his part to help Purdue. In fact: The Charlotte, N.C., native has been one of the Boilermakers most valuable players in the early going.

The junior entered the season wanting to have a stronger leg. Mission accomplished. Fourteen of his 16 kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks.

“That is what I was hoping for, I guess, before the year started,” said Dellinger. “I wish they all were touchbacks. Some of them could have been if they hadn’t of taken a couple of them out (of the end zone). I am pleased with the effort so far, but I still have a lot of work to do.”

A summer routine for Dellinger is working with his personal coach in North Carolina, Dan Orner, who kicked for the Tar Heels.

“He is very instrumental in helping me improve all aspects of my game,” said Dellinger.

A year on the sideline also was beneficial. The 6-2, 195-pound Dellinger took a redshirt last season, as Spencer Evans handled kicking duties. The duo had shared the role in 2017. Now, with Evans—a transfer from Baylor—gone, Dellinger has been the clear No. 1. And his hard work in the offseason is paying off.

“I guess you could say (my improvement) has been going on for over a year now,” he said. “Just working in the weight room. Having that redshirt year actually has turned out to be pretty nice. It has given me the chance to get a little stronger and also work a lot on my technique. That been just a big a part of it as anything.”

Jeff Brohm has been pleased with what he’s seen.

“I think J.D. is someone who has worked extremely hard to improve his game,” said Brohm. “We brought in a kicker, a transfer from Baylor ,to compete with him who actually had a very strong leg. We decided to redshirt J.D. one year and allow the other guy to kick. He did a good job. And you know what, J.D. took it well. It made him hungry, it made him work harder in the offseason. Right now, his kickoffs are way better that what he had shown in practice in one year’s work. He has been very accurate on his special teams and field goals. He does it every day in practice. He really has stepped up his game.”

Dellinger showed off his the extra oomph in his right leg by nailing a 53-yard field goal vs. TCU in Purdue's last game. That ties for the third longest in school history. (The longest field goal in Purdue annals is 59 yards by Carson Wiggs in 2009 vs. Toledo.) His previous long was 42 yards in 2016. Dellinger has hit three-of-four field-goal attempts this season. And his 23 career field goals (on 33 attempts) rank ninth in school history. How far does his range extend?

“If I am hitting well, I will tell (coaches) 55, 60 (yards) for sure,” said Dellinger.

In addition to showing he can make a long field goal, Dellinger also has shown he can make a money kick, too. In 2016 as a freshman, he booted a 28-yarder in OT to beat Illinois in Champaign. In fact, that freshman year has been Dellinger’s best, as he hit 10-of-14 field-goal attempts. He nailed nine-of-13 in 2017 before last season's redshirt.

Dellinger has a routine to prep him for all kicks. Once the offense crosses midfield, he gets to work. That’s when he starts to kick balls into the net.

“That is something I always have done just to get a feel for the ball on my foot and to get my leg swing,” he said. “Mentally preparing on if I am gonna hit from the left or the right or middle, practicing those kind of kicks into the net.”

What goes through his mind?

"I always tell myself to keep my head down and keep my toe down,” he said. “And usually when I do those things, it just helps me stay focused and locked in to when I approach the ball.”

And remember: Don’t bother Dellinger.