For the second year in a row, Purdue is off to a slow start.

In 2018, the Boilermakers began 0-3 before ripping off four victories in succession en route to making a bowl game for a second year in a row. This season, Purdue is 1-2, including a gut-punch season-opening loss at Nevada in which it blew a 31-14 third quarter lead in a 34-31 loss. How will the Boilermakers respond?



Minnesota comes to West Lafayette with a 3-0 record on Saturday for the Big Ten opener for both teams. Does Jeff Brohm feel a sense of urgency?

“It’s always urgent,” said Brohm after practice on Thursday. “Every game, you have to try to win. Every game can set you back. And certain wins can set you forward. Of course, this is one of them. We have a team that is 3-0 that was hot at the end of last year. They are hot now. They are playing good football. They do the small things right.”

The Golden Gophers, who were off last week like Purdue, have won ugly. Minnesota’s three triumphs have come by an combined 13 points. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers are scuffling. Injuries and youth have conspired against Purdue, which is coming off a 34-13 home loss to TCU in its last contest.

“Every year is different,” said Brohm. “We have been in a jam the first year at 4-6 and going to Iowa trying to win that game. Last year, we started 0-3. Had a spell in the middle and hit a rut in the end. You’d like to find a way to eliminate those as much as possible, but I think we have some youth.

“We are gonna see a few struggles here and there. I'd like to see us improve. I'd like to see us play harder, I’d like to see us compete for four quarters, I’d like to see guys who wanna go out there and fight to win. When you are doing that, normally good things are gonna happen. I think we need to see more of that. I haven’t been as pleased with that as I would like to."