University Book Store Headlines: 8.5.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Nick Holt after Saturday practice

Purdue  Football

Sindelar healthy and honed in - GoldandBlack.com

Sindelar can focus solely on football - AP

Sindelar determined to improve efficiency - Journal & Courier

Holt brings experience, knowledge to practice - Journal & Courier

Practice No. 3 Notebook - GoldandBlack.com

Practice No. 2 Notebook - GoldandBlack.com

Ball settles at inside linebacker - Journal & Courier

Deep dive analysis of Day 3 of camp - GoldandBlack.com

Deep dive analysis of Day 2 of camp - GoldandBlack.com

Receivers shine for Boilermakers - Fort Wayne JG

Trustees approve first steps toward Ross-Ade improvements - Purduesports.com | GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Recruting

Maliq Carr finalizes visits - Rivals.com

Purdue Basketball

Williams listed as "faces of Big Ten basketball" - Champaign/Urbana News-Gazette

Purdue sets MBB attendance record, finishes 14th nationally - Exponent

Hoops Mailbag: Recruiting, Eastern and more - Athletic ($)

WBB make it to Melbourne - Purduesports.com

Olympic Sports/Other

Bobinski's contract extended - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Neil Armstrong (dec.) (1930) First man on moon, Astronaut

France Cordova (1947) Purdue, President

Delane Richhart (1952) Offensive Guard, Football

Dick Schueler (1954) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jason Cegielski (1968) Offensive Guard, Football

Sharika Webb (1984) Guard, Women's Basketball

Antionette Howard (1989) Guard, Women's Basketball

Leony Boudreau (1997) Guard, Women's Basketball

{{ article.author_name }}