University Book Store Headlines: 8.5.19
Nick Holt after Saturday practice
Nevada QB Cristiano Selano broke his hand on a helmet when following through on a pass in practice.— College Football Rankings ™ (@CFBRanking) August 4, 2019
The QB Battle is now trimmed to Malik Henry and rFr Carson Strong. pic.twitter.com/wBIGamt21I
Purdue Football
Sindelar healthy and honed in - GoldandBlack.com
Sindelar can focus solely on football - AP
Sindelar determined to improve efficiency - Journal & Courier
Holt brings experience, knowledge to practice - Journal & Courier
Practice No. 3 Notebook - GoldandBlack.com
Practice No. 2 Notebook - GoldandBlack.com
Ball settles at inside linebacker - Journal & Courier
Deep dive analysis of Day 3 of camp - GoldandBlack.com
Deep dive analysis of Day 2 of camp - GoldandBlack.com
Receivers shine for Boilermakers - Fort Wayne JG
Trustees approve first steps toward Ross-Ade improvements - Purduesports.com | GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Recruting
Maliq Carr finalizes visits - Rivals.com
The #Purdue family is something else.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 4, 2019
Congrats to @DMathias31 & @gabbygary32 on their wedding day. #GarytoMathiasfor2 / #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/Gs1cbX6XUU
Two years ago, he made a promise. Today, he made good on his word.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 3, 2019
A 2017 All-American and Academic All-American now has his degree.
Congrats to the @SacramentoKings @calebswanigan50 on your graduation from @LifeAtPurdue. #Purdue / #ProBoilers 🚂 pic.twitter.com/aaeY9Ya7AZ
Purdue Basketball
Williams listed as "faces of Big Ten basketball" - Champaign/Urbana News-Gazette
Purdue sets MBB attendance record, finishes 14th nationally - Exponent
Hoops Mailbag: Recruiting, Eastern and more - Athletic ($)
WBB make it to Melbourne - Purduesports.com
Olympic Sports/Other
Bobinski's contract extended - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Neil Armstrong (dec.) (1930) First man on moon, Astronaut
France Cordova (1947) Purdue, President
Delane Richhart (1952) Offensive Guard, Football
Dick Schueler (1954) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jason Cegielski (1968) Offensive Guard, Football
Sharika Webb (1984) Guard, Women's Basketball
Antionette Howard (1989) Guard, Women's Basketball
Leony Boudreau (1997) Guard, Women's Basketball
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.