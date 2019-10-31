News More News
University Book Store Headlines: 10.31.2019

George Karlaftis talks Nebraska

Purdue  Football

Goal No. 1: Stop Nebraska's RPO - GoldandBlack.com

Scouting Purdue: Breaking down the Boilermakers - Lincoln Journal-Star

Martinez feels ready to go - Scottsbluff Star Herald

What to watch for in Purdue-Nebraska matchup - Daily Nebraskan

Twin City Superstore Videos - Karlaftis, Holt, Mosely talk Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Recruiting

Purdue offers linebacker - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball

Weekly Word: Fearful predictions and more - GoldandBlack.com

At least for one more night, Purdue without Eastern - GoldandBlack.com

Olympic Sports/Other

Boilers sweep Indiana - Purduesports.com

Soccer earns trip to Big Ten Tournament - Purduesports.com

Gallery: Purdue sweeps Indiana - Journal & Courier

Purdue student happy that student-athletes finally getting paid - WLFI

Divers sweep weekly honors - Purduesports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Adam Rempe (1963) Linebacker, Football

Ross Rinehart (1971) Linebacker, Football

Charlie Stephens (1972) Tight End, Football

Josh Tomsheck (1982) Offensive Tackle, Football

Keyon Brown (1987) Defensive End, Football

Robert Maci (1989) Defensive End, Football

Alfred Armour (1999) Running Back, Football

{{ article.author_name }}